The European Council of Bishops and the Continental Federation of Catholic Family Associations have signed a memorandum to strengthen cooperation in the field of family policy.

(Vatican News Network)The Council of Bishops’ Conferences of the European Union (COMECE) and the Federation of European Catholic Family Associations (FAFCE) signed a memorandum on March 20 to strengthen their cooperation at European level in the field of family policy. Signatories on behalf of the two bodies were Cardinal Jean-Claude Hollerich, president of the Council of Bishops of the European Union, and Vincenzo Bassi, president of the European Federation of Catholic Family Associations.

“Thanks to this memorandum, both institutions will benefit from each other’s functions,” said Card Hollerich. The Federation of European Catholic Family Associations will strengthen its relationship with representatives of the Catholic Church in the European Union, participating as an observer in the EU Bishops’ Meetings of the Social Affairs Committee of the Mission Committee. Bishops in the European Union will benefit from grass-roots experience in the field of family policy. The Federation of European Catholic Family Associations serves the Church in Europe, for which we are deeply grateful”.

The cardinal continued, “It is no accident that this memorandum was reached during the Synod process. In an environment of increasingly fragmented societies and increasingly individualistic societies, we aspire to contribute to the common good together. The priority is to support families, Focus on the various issues that families have to deal with”.

“This memorandum is an example of how pastors, Christian families and family associations can go hand in hand. Together they can find new ways to spread the beauty of the family without It is just a call to European institutions to take into account the important function of the family as the building blocks of the future”.

With the signing of this memorandum, the close cooperation between the two institutions over the years is institutionalized. Together they have published several documents and co-organized several events. A recent joint paper reflects on the role of older people in an era of demographic change; a recent joint event explores European strategies for reaching those in need.

Link URL: www.vaticannews.cn

