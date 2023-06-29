EUROPEAN GAMES KRAKOW 2023 – SUPER ITALIA: AGAIN EUROPEAN CHAMPION IN WOMEN’S FOIL! AND THE MEN’S SABER BLUE TEAM SHINES IN SILVER

KRAKOW – It is an Italy of gold and silver! The fourth day of the fencing program at the Krakow 2023 European Games marked the beginning of the key phase, with the Team events offering the continental titles and precious points for the Olympic Qualification in Paris 2024, and the blue team responded immediately with two medals in as many matches: on the platforms of the Tauron Arena, in fact, the blue women’s foil team is gold, which triumphs in the final against France for 45-40 confirming itself as European Champion, while the men’s saber that again against the transalpines in the last act yields instead 45-42. It was a wonderful Wednesday for blue fencing in Poland.

In the competition for foil players, CT Stefano Cerioni’s team stands on the top step of the podium with Martina Batini, Martina Favaretto, Francesca Palumbo and Alice Volpi. They were respectively the gold, the silver and the two bronzes of the Individual European Championship held ten days ago in Plovdiv, the strongest of the Old Continent were confirmed also in today’s Team Event in Poland.

Italy, seeded number 1 on the table, was admitted by right to the quarterfinals, where they debuted with a winning and convincing assault against Ukraine, overtaken with a score of 35-26. By authority, concentrated and determined to go all the way, the Azzurri faced and overcame Hungary in the semifinal, always kept at a “safe distance” by the Italian quartet, until the jab of 45-35 earned them the pass for the final against France which, on the other side of the scoreboard, was right (45-31) by Germany (third place after the success in the challenge for the bronze against the Hungarians).

The match for the gold against the transalpines was as always hard-fought and exciting. A battle in which the Azzurri led by Stefano Cerioni (at his side Giovanna Trillini, here in the technical staff with Fabio Galli) had the merit of never giving up, always remaining ahead, from the second set onwards, even when the French tried to make up for it. After a fantastic race, Italy wanted this success with all its strength, and obtained it with Martina Favaretto who resisted the difficulties, Martina Batini and Francesca Palumbo who did the relay, finally with Alice Volpi who closed the last fraction against Ysaora Thibus, writing the final 45-40 which is worth the blue triumph.

“Winning together is wonderful. We wanted at all costs to reconfirm ourselves, after last year’s success and in the wake of the splendid individual poker in Plovdiv. We succeeded with a performance of heart and compactness. And now let’s celebrate, with the next objective already in mind: the World Cup at the end of July in Milan“, said the Italian champion fencers of Europe, who made the Mameli anthem resonate in Krakow.

In the competition of sabers, the Italia Team quartet of coach Nicola Zanotti, formed by Luca Curatoli, Michele Gallo, Matteo Neri and Luigi Samele, won a precious silver.

Smooth debut in the round of 16 draw against Slovenia, beaten with a clear 45-13. Exciting, heart-pounding, the quarter-final against Romania. Italy has almost always been in the lead, but the Romanian team has managed to remain “attached” to the Azzurri. At 34-34 an injury forced Matteo Neri to leave the platform in tears, amidst the hugs and encouragements of his teammates and the entire blue group, under the eyes of the Minister for Sport and Youth, Andrea Abodi. Michele Gallo entered the race scoring the attack of 35-34, Luca Curatoli attempted the extension, but was still final in the sprint. And there, at the photo finish, Gigi Samele placed the last and decisive hit, that of 45-44, which brought the Italian sabers into the semifinal against Germany. A perfect match, the one against the Germans (later bronze medalist), in which the Azzurri immediately took the lead from the start, reaching the finish line with arms raised with a score of 45-34, thus winning the final against France who instead they beat Hungary (45-42).

In the last act, Nicola Zanotti’s boys (with him on the bench Leonardo Caserta, in the staff in Krakow with Andrea Aquili) led the match against the transalpines for a long time, who however never stopped believing in it and rejoiced 45-42 .

“In the heat of the moment the regret prevails for the gold only touched, but there is also the awareness of having won a silver that is worth a lot, also in perspective Olympic and World Qualifications in Milan. Let’s start again from the great team spirit with which we conducted the entire day, with a special thought for Matteo Neri who was forced out due to injury“, the comment by Gigi Samele, Luca Curatoli and Michele Gallo at the end of the competition.

On the wings of enthusiasm, Italy is now projected to tomorrow when, on day-5 of the European Games in Poland, the program of team competitions will continue with women’s epee (Italy will line up Rossella Fiamingo, Federica Isola, Mara Navarria and Alberta Santuccio) and the men’s foil (blue team made up of Tommaso Marini, Alessio Foconi, Daniele Garozzo and Filippo Macchi).

EUROPEAN GAMES 2023 – WOMEN’S TEAM FOIL | Krakow (Pol), 28 June 2023

Finale

ITALY b. France 45-40



Finale 3°/4°

Germany b. Hungary 45-38



Semifinals

ITALY b. Hungary 45-35

France b. Germany 45-31



Quarter finals

ITALY b. Ukraine 45-26



Ranking (13): 1. ITALY, 2. France, 3. Germany, 4. Hungary

ITALIA: Martina Batini, Martina Favaretto, Francesca Palumbo, Alice Volpi

EUROPEAN GAMES 2023 – MEN’S TEAM SABER | Krakow (Pol), 28 June 2023

Finale

France b. ITALY 45-42



Finale 3°/4°

Germany b. Hungary 45-28



Semifinals

France b. Hungary 45-42

ITALY b. Germany 45-34



Quarter finals

ITALY b. Romania 45-44



Round of 16

ITALIA b. Slovenia 45-13



Ranking (16): 1. France, 2. ITALY, 3. Germany, 4. Hungary

ITALIA: Luca Curatoli, Michele Gallo, Matteo Neri, Luigi Samele

