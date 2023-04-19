European Parliament approves environmental duty and market reform of polluting emissions

Listen to the audio version of the article

FROM OUR CORRESPONDENT

BRUSSELS – The European Parliament approved today, Tuesday 18 April, a new package of environmental measures, which includes, among other things, an environmental duty on goods imported into Europe and whose production outside the EU borders is particularly polluting. It is a world first. At the same time, the parliamentary assembly also gave its approval to an ambitious reform of the market for trading in harmful emissions (known by the English acronym ETS).

Metsola: historical vote



“Today’s vote is truly historic – said the president of the European Parliament Roberta Metsola in Strasbourg, where the assembly is meeting -. We can say that the European Union is leading the green revolution». In fact, the assembly approved a package of five legislative measures, all aimed at allowing a reduction of harmful emissions at European level by 55% by 2030, from 1990 levels. The legislative texts will now have to be definitively approved by the Advise.

The environmental tariff will come into force in 2026 and will affect the sectors of steel, cement, aluminium, electricity, hydrogen as well as fertilizers. The objective is twofold: first of all to defend the competitiveness of European companies, called to make particular efforts on the environmental front; and then to discourage the delocalization of industrial production outside the European borders (the so-called carbon leakage in English).

By 2034 stop free certificates of emission

As mentioned, the package also provides for a broad reform of the ETS market. There are two main aspects: first of all, emission certificates distributed free of charge to companies will be eliminated by 2034; secondly, the maritime sector, previously excluded, will also be included in the system. The goal is to reduce the emissions of the sectors taken into account by the ETS market by 62% by 2030, compared to 2005 levels (the previous target was -43%).

Born in 2005, the ETS market provides that in order to continue polluting industrial companies must purchase green certificates. By putting a price on harmful emissions, the mechanism has led companies to produce in a more environmentally friendly way. Votes in Parliament showed strong majorities in favor of the measures, despite the growing doubts of some sectors about the costs of European environmental policy.