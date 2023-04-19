European Parliament, green light to the rules against deforestation

Listen to the audio version of the article

Final green light from the European Parliament to a regulation that aims to combat global deforestation, requiring companies to ensure that products sold in the EU do not cause deforestation. Companies will therefore only be able to sell goods in the Union whose supplier has issued a declaration of due diligence which certifies that the product itself does not come from deforested land and has not contributed to the degradation of forests, after 31 December 2020. The text, passed, with 552 yes, 44 against and 43 abstentions, must now be ratified by the EU Council and then it can come into effect.

Furthermore, as requested by Parliament, companies will also have to verify that these products comply with the relevant legislation of the country of production, including on human rights, and that the rights of the indigenous peoples concerned have been respected.

Products affected by the new legislation include livestock, cocoa, coffee, palm oil, soybeans and wood, including goods that contain, have been fed with, or have been produced using these products (e.g. leather, chocolate and furniture ), as per the Commission’s original proposal. During the negotiations, MEPs managed to include rubber, coal, printed paper products and a number of palm oil derivatives. At Parliament’s request, the definition of forest degradation was also broadened to include the conversion of primary or naturally regenerated forests into forest plantations or other woodland.