The European Parliament condemns the “deliberate and systematic efforts of the Hungarian government against EU values”.

This is indicated by a report adopted with 433 votes in favor, 123 against and 28 abstentions, which highlights a “worrying” situation in the direction of that which led Parliament to start the procedure linked to Article 7 in 2018, taking stock of a worrying situation, according to Parliament, in 12 areas. Lega and Fratelli d’Italia voted against the report.

According to the European Parliament, the lack of decisive action by the EU has contributed to the emergence of a “hybrid regime of electoral autocracy” in which elections are held but democratic standards are not respected. The Commission should delay the approval of Hungary’s recovery plan until the country aligns itself with the recommendations of the European Semester and implements the decisions of the courts of the European Court of Justice and the European Court of Human Rights, Parliament insists by adding that cohesion programs that contribute to the misuse of European funds or participate in violations of the rule of law should be excluded from funding and the Common Provisions Regulation and the Financial Regulation should be applied more strictly in order to avoid any use of European funds for political purposes.

MEPs press for the EU to proceed with the application of Article 7 of the Treaty, which does not require the unanimity of the member states to recognize the existence of a serious risk of damage to EU values, nor to formulate concrete recommendations or to set deadlines: any delay in the application of the Article 7 procedure for the protection of European values ​​in Hungary “would amount to a violation of the rule of law by the Council itself”.

The main concerns of MEPs concern the independence of the judiciary, corruption, civil liberties, corruption, conflicts of interest, freedom of expression, including media pluralism. Academic freedom, religious freedom, freedom of association, equal treatment, including the rights of LGBTIq people, the rights of minorities, as well as those of migrants, asylum seekers and refugees, are also problematic in Hungary.