Home World European stocks close across the board, Deying officials release “Eagle”丨On the market
World

European stocks close across the board, Deying officials release “Eagle”丨On the market

by admin
European stocks close across the board, Deying officials release “Eagle”丨On the market

Share to WeChat

Open WeChat, click “Discovery” at the bottom,
Use “scan” to share the webpage to Moments.

China Business News 2022-11-24 09:23:49

Editor in charge: Zhu Mengyun

European stocks closed higher on Wednesday. As of the close, the European Stoxx 600 Index had the largest increase, followed by the French CAC40 Index, the British FTSE 100 Index had the third largest increase, and the German DAX Index had the smallest increase. During the day, many financial officials in Europe have successively expressed their hawkish positions. German Finance Minister Lindner said that fighting inflation is the top priority of the German government, saying that inflation poses the biggest threat to the German economy. He expects German inflation to fall back to normal levels in 2024, and the German government is taking a multi-pronged approach to achieve the goal, such as trying to increase sources of energy supply.

European stocks close across the board, Deying officials release “Eagle”丨On the market

European stocks closed higher on Wednesday. As of the close, the European Stoxx 600 Index had the largest increase, followed by the French CAC40 Index, the British FTSE 100 Index had the third largest increase, and the German DAX Index had the smallest increase. During the day, many financial officials in Europe have successively expressed their hawkish positions. German Finance Minister Lindner said that fighting inflation is the top priority of the German government, saying that inflation poses the biggest threat to the German economy. He expects German inflation to fall back to normal levels in 2024, and the German government is taking a multi-pronged approach to achieve the goal, such as trying to increase sources of energy supply.

This content is original by China Business News, and the copyright belongs to China Business News. Without the written authorization of China Business News, it may not be used in any way, including reprinting, excerpting, duplicating or mirroring. Yicai reserves the right to pursue the legal responsibility of the infringer. For authorization, please contact the copyright department of Yicai: 021-22002972 or 021-22002335; [email protected]

See also  Europe, Ursula von der Leyen in Strasbourg for the State of the Union address

You may also like

Russia, the Duma approves a tightening of the...

Singapore’s economy may slow further in 2023

Alaska, double slap to Trump: Peltola beats Palin...

A cat in a suitcase: the bizarre discovery...

Can CCTV live broadcast the World Cup? –...

Russia between past and present: what you need...

Restoring the Trump account is not enough!Musk launched...

UK Supreme Court: Scotland cannot hold independence referendum...

China, over 31,000 cases of Covid: a record...

Ukraine latest news. Russia, “attacks on infrastructure response...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy