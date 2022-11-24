Share to WeChat Open WeChat, click “Discovery” at the bottom,

Use “scan” to share the webpage to Moments.

China Business News 2022-11-24 09:23:49 Editor in charge: Zhu Mengyun

European stocks closed higher on Wednesday. As of the close, the European Stoxx 600 Index had the largest increase, followed by the French CAC40 Index, the British FTSE 100 Index had the third largest increase, and the German DAX Index had the smallest increase. During the day, many financial officials in Europe have successively expressed their hawkish positions. German Finance Minister Lindner said that fighting inflation is the top priority of the German government, saying that inflation poses the biggest threat to the German economy. He expects German inflation to fall back to normal levels in 2024, and the German government is taking a multi-pronged approach to achieve the goal, such as trying to increase sources of energy supply.

European stocks close across the board, Deying officials release “Eagle”丨On the market