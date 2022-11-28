Install the Sina Finance client to receive the most comprehensive market information at the first time→【Download Address】

European stocks collectively opened lower, the German DAX index fell 0.44%, the British FTSE 100 index fell 0.75%, the French CAC40 index fell 0.57%, the European Stoxx 50 index fell 0.48%, the Italian FTSE MIB index fell 0.59%, Spain The IBEX35 index fell 0.44%.

