Home World European stocks collectively opened lower, Germany’s DAX index fell 0.44%_Sina Finance_Sina.com
World

European stocks collectively opened lower, Germany’s DAX index fell 0.44%_Sina Finance_Sina.com

by admin
European stocks collectively opened lower, Germany’s DAX index fell 0.44%_Sina Finance_Sina.com

Install the Sina Finance client to receive the most comprehensive market information at the first time→【Download Address】

European stocks collectively opened lower, the German DAX index fell 0.44%, the British FTSE 100 index fell 0.75%, the French CAC40 index fell 0.57%, the European Stoxx 50 index fell 0.48%, the Italian FTSE MIB index fell 0.59%, Spain The IBEX35 index fell 0.44%.

Open an account for stock trading to enjoy benefits, deposit 188 yuan to draw a red envelope, 100% winning!

Massive information, accurate interpretation, all in the Sina Finance APP

Responsible editor: Guo Mingyu

See also  Premier Draghi hears Putin, commitment to resolve the crisis in Ukraine: "Working on de-escalation"

You may also like

Anti-Covid lockdown protests in China: why they wave...

The fire in Xinjiang created a second Karamay....

An Israeli youtuber among Iranian fans in Doha:...

Amazon, more cuts: the meal delivery service will...

The Argentine epidemic has rebounded, and the positive...

China, anti-lockdown protests from Beijing to Shanghai: “Away...

The South Korean government has upgraded the impact...

2022 Jimei·Arles International Photography Festival: Reshaping Gulangyu Island...

Austria, the government closes the oldest newspaper. Protest...

Japanese government: The number of newborns in Japan...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy