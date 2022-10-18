© Reuters European stocks edged higher as uncertainty over UK fiscal plan is expected to clear



Investing.com – European stocks edged higher on Monday after news that Britain’s new Chancellor of the Exchequer will announce a fiscal plan ahead of schedule to calm markets that have been volatile in recent weeks.

As of 17:58 Beijing time, Investing.com European stock market quotations showed that the European benchmark index rose 2.76 points or 0.71% to 394.06 points; up 0.65%; up 0.67%; up 0.56%; up 0.75%; up 1.36%.

Britain’s new Chancellor of the Exchequer, Jeremy Hunt, is due to announce tax and spending measures later in the day, two weeks ahead of schedule, in an attempt to calm market turmoil over the former chancellor’s economic plans.

In addition, there were reports over the weekend that the British government was preparing to significantly reverse the tax cut plan. Although the Bank of England ended its emergency bond-buying program on Friday, the news supported British financial markets and led to a sharp fall in British equity and bond yields.

However, the deteriorating economic outlook and continued monetary tightening around the world still weighed on investors.

The higher-than-expected report last week reinforced expectations that the Federal Reserve will continue to raise interest rates sharply.

In Europe, the annual rate rose to 8.9% from 8.4%, but in line with expectations.

High CPI will increase the pressure to continue raising interest rates. During the day, the European Central Bank’s monetary policy makers will speak, and investors need to pay close attention to their remarks for clues on the future policy path.

In corporate news, British online fashion retailer ASOS (LON: ) fell more than 12% after it was reported that it was in talks with lenders to revise the terms of its 350 million pound ($394 million) loan.

Credit Suisse (SIX: ) rose 1.11% after it agreed to pay $495 million to settle lawsuits related to its pre-2008 mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) business.

Compilation: Liu Chuan