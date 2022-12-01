Home World European stocks rise across the board, euro zone inflation falls
European stocks rise across the board, euro zone inflation falls

European stocks rise across the board, euro zone inflation falls

China Business News 2022-12-01

European stock markets rose across the board on Wednesday. As of the close, the French CAC40 index had the largest increase, followed by the British FTSE 100 index and the European Stoxx 600 index, and the German DAX index had the smallest increase. It is worth mentioning that headline inflation in the euro zone fell to 10.0% in November from 10.6% in October, the first decline since June 2021. Some market analysts pointed out that this indicates that the overall inflation in the euro zone may have passed its peak; considering the high core inflation, the European Central Bank should raise interest rates by at least 50 basis points in December, and may even raise interest rates by 75 basis points.

