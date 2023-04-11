In recent days there has been much talk of “European strategic autonomy”, a concept that was recovered by French President Emmanuel Macron in two controversial interviews on the positioning of the European Union in the world, published over the weekend. Speaking to Politico it’s at The echoes of the question of Taiwan (a de facto independent island which is claimed by China as its own but is defended by the United States), Macron said that the European Union must not limit itself to being a “follower” of the United States, and must find a own alternative dimension to both the United States and China as a «third superpower».

The concept of “European strategic autonomy” has always been very dear to the French president, but it is at the same time rather vague and difficult to define, although it has been talked about for several years now. In fact, it is a goal to which the entire European Union claims to aspire, but which at the moment is difficult to achieve above all because of the divisions between the member countries and their inadequacies.

Summarizing, as one writes document of the European Parliament, with European strategic autonomy we mean «the ability of the European Union to act independently – that is, without being dependent on other countries – in strategically important political fields. These can range from defense to the economy, to the ability to uphold democratic values”. In general, the idea of ​​strategic autonomy is based on the fact that in some extremely important fields the European Union is still dependent on the United States, and that it would be good to get rid of this dependence.

In theory the concept is quite important, in reality it is extremely vague and has never really been put into practice beyond declarations of principle, above all because of the divisions between member countries, which are unable to agree on how and at what level this strategic autonomy should be achieved. Some countries, such as those in Eastern Europe, do not trust the willingness of Central European countries to implement a common defense and fear that without American protection they would find themselves exposed to threats from Russia. Others, such as France, believe that strategic autonomy should be extended as much as possible, well beyond the realm of defense and international relations.

Come he wrote recently Andrew Cottey, professor at the University College of Cork, «European strategic autonomy has always been an amorphous and rhetorical concept. Among the member states of the Union there is a variety of positions, ranging from pro-Europeans who support a more independent union from the United States to convinced Atlanticists». According to Cottey, member countries in recent years have been willing to talk extensively about strategic autonomy only because the concept “does not involve any concrete commitment”.

The first mention of strategic autonomy in an official document of the European Union dates back to ten years ago, when it was mentioned in the conclusions of a meeting of the European Council in December 2013. But strategic autonomy became central to the European discourse in 2016, when the then High Representative for Foreign Policy Federica Mogherini made it the backbone of the document on the overall strategy of the Union. At the time, reference was made to strategic autonomy above all in the field of defence: the general idea was that the Union should become capable of defending itself even without the help of the United States.

The following year, in 2017, Emmanuel Macron held a major speech at the Sorbonne in which he enormously extended the concept, arguing that the European Union should become autonomous not only in the field of defence, but also in the economy, finance and in various important choices concerning international politics. Macron also spoke of “sovereignty”, and not of autonomy. The two concepts – that of “European strategic autonomy” and that of “European strategic sovereignty” – are often considered synonymous even though there is some debate.

The period between 2016 and 2017, in which the concept of strategic autonomy first emerged forcefully, was very particular for relations between Europe and the United States. Donald Trump was America’s president, and his “America First” foreign policy involved a rather stark repudiation of the defense and allied support obligations that the United States had traditionally undertaken after World War II. Trump considered NATO an obsolete alliance, and demanded, among other things, that European countries do more to contribute to their own defense.

European leaders found themselves, in spite of themselves, imagining a world in which they would no longer be defended by the United States – a world, moreover, in which their weight and their economic importance was gradually diminishing. Some, like then-German Chancellor Angela Merkel, did so reluctantly. Others, like Macron, with much more enthusiasm, also because the idea of ​​strategic autonomy agreed quite well with the little tolerance that many French governments in history had for the American system of alliances.

In a very famous interview in 2019, among other things, Macron said that NATO was in a state of “brain death”, and that Europe had to find its own new common defense system, which depended less on the United States . The Russian invasion of Ukraine actually showed quite clearly that Macron was wrong about NATO.

– Listen to Globe: The rebirth of NATO

The defeat of Donald Trump in the 2020 elections and the arrival in the White House of Joe Biden, a much more traditionalist and reliable politician in foreign policy, has reassured most European leaders that the defense guaranteed to Europe by the United would not have been withdrawn. The Russian invasion of Ukraine, in which the United States shouldered the bulk of the expenses and burdens of supporting the Ukrainian resistance, showed that the United States is still essential to European defence. For this reason, over the last year, some analysts have even argued that the idea of ​​strategic autonomy had been abandoned.

The concept of European strategic autonomy has come back into the spotlight recently, both because of Macron’s interviews and, more generally, because Europe is once again beginning to ask itself what will happen if the 2024 US elections are won by a Isolationist Republican, or again by Donald Trump. However, strategic autonomy maintains all the ambiguities and problems of a few years ago.

In principle, everyone agrees somewhat on the concept of strategic autonomy. The idea that the European Union should be able to defend itself and that it should count more in major international issues is supported by all European leaders. Paradoxically, it is also supported by the United States, which has always asked its European allies to increase their commitment and responsibilities in defence. Before Donald Trump also Barack Obama he defined «free riders» the European countries (as well as some Arab countries), a word that means a bit freeloaders and a bit parasites.

However, most of the countries of the European Union (and above all the larger ones, such as France, Germany and Italy) have never achieved the minimum military spending objectives envisaged for example by NATO, and the war in Ukraine has shown enormous difficulties and problems in the defense sector. Germany, for example, has struggled to send enough military aid to Ukraine partly due to the fact that its armed forces are rather obsolete.

The main problem, critics argue, is that Europe wants strategic autonomy in theory, but is unwilling to go to the enormous expense and make the necessary trade-offs to get it.

Added to this are also the divisions within the Union. During the last year of the war in Ukraine, the countries of Eastern Europe gained ever greater political weight and strengthened their strongly Atlanticist positions, ie in favor of a very strong alliance with the United States. For these countries, US military protection is essential, and it will be very difficult to convince them that a European alternative can provide the same guarantees.