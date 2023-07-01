European summit blocked by Hungary and Poland on immigration: topic excluded from the conclusions

Listen to the audio version of the article

Brussels – Hungary and Poland fought on the first day of a two-day European summit which will end today, Friday 30 June. Both countries blocked the approval of the summit conclusions dedicated to immigration. Their position came after two weeks ago the two countries voted against a draft law presented by the European Commission, without however managing to block its approval by the Council.

According to information leaked during the night on the sidelines of the summit, the immigration issue will be taken up again today by the heads of state and government, in a second day of work dedicated mainly to relations with China. The attitude of Budapest and Warsaw has not surprised observers here in Brussels. Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán had begun the meeting by publishing numerous statements on social networks of clear criticism of some choices decided in recent weeks.

More funds for immigration

In addition to the immigration package on which the Council expressed its opinion two weeks ago, approving a negotiating position to be used in the forthcoming negotiations with Parliament, following the traditional Community legislative procedure, the European Commission presented last week a draft modification of the Community budget 2021-2027, in which he proposed to significantly increase spending in the very delicate field of immigration (see also Il Sole 24 Ore of 21 June).

“It is not acceptable that Brussels wants to give 50 billion euros of additional aid to Ukraine, while we know nothing about the use of European funds sent since the beginning of the war,” the Hungarian leader wrote on Twitter. «Brussels is asking for new resources from member states to cover the deficit in the EU budget due to the increase in interest rates, while continuing to withhold funds from Hungary and Poland from the joint loan. This is unacceptable.”

European budget and Hungarian position

Prime Minister Orbán continued: «Instead of stopping illegal immigration, Brussels wants to spend another billions to settle illegal migrants in Europe. Furthermore, the Commission would like to take another billion euros from the Member States to raise the salaries of Eurobureaucrats. It’s outrageous!” The Hungarian position is also explained by the fact that Budapest has not yet received the money from the Recovery Fund, due to open issues on the rule of law front.

