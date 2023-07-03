Title: EU Considers Concessions on Sanctions to Preserve Black Sea Grain Agreement

Date: July 3, 2022

The European Union (EU) is reportedly considering a proposal to allow a sanctioned Russian bank, Agricultural Bank of Russia, to establish a subsidiary and regain access to the global financial network. This move is aimed at appeasing Russia and protecting the threatened Black Sea grain agreement, which enables Ukraine to export grain to global markets.

According to an article published by the British “Financial Times,” the Russian government proposed this plan through U.N.-brokered negotiations. Five individuals familiar with the matter revealed that the proposal entails the establishment of a subsidiary by Agricultural Bank of Russia that will handle payments related to grain exports. Notably, the subsidiary will be permitted to utilize the SWIFT financial messaging system, which was previously closed to several of Russia’s leading banks after the outbreak of fighting between Russia and Ukraine in the past year.

The preservation of the Black Sea grain agreement is a key priority for both the EU and Russia. The agreement allows Ukraine, a major grain-producing country, to supply its grain to global markets. However, the ongoing geopolitical tensions in the region have put this trade relationship at risk. In an attempt to maintain a semblance of normalcy, the EU is exploring the possibility of offering concessions to Russia.

While the proposal is still under consideration, it underscores the EU’s willingness to explore alternative approaches and bridge the divide between Russia and Ukraine. Reconnecting the sanctioned Russian bank to the global financial network through a subsidiary could potentially alleviate some of the economic burdens faced by both countries and help deescalate the existing tensions.

The potential decision by the EU to grant concessions on sanctions to the Agricultural Bank of Russia can be seen as a significant step towards safeguarding the Black Sea grain agreement. The repercussions of this decision could extend beyond preserving trade relations, potentially impacting the overall stability and geopolitical dynamics in the region. As developments unfold, it remains to be seen how this proposal will be received by both Ukraine and Russia, as well as other global stakeholders involved in the Black Sea grain trade.

