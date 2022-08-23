Home World Europe’s drought has revealed age-old secrets of riverbeds and lakes – BBC News
World

Europe’s drought has revealed age-old secrets of riverbeds and lakes – BBC News

by admin
Europe’s drought has revealed age-old secrets of riverbeds and lakes – BBC News
  • Elsa Maishman
  • BBC News

news/240/cpsprodpb/12DAD/production/_126392277_mediaitem126392276.jpg.webp 240w, https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/320/cpsprodpb/12DAD/production/_126392277_mediaitem126392276.jpg.webp 320w, https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/480/cpsprodpb/12DAD/production/_126392277_mediaitem126392276.jpg.webp 480w, https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/624/cpsprodpb/12DAD/production/_126392277_mediaitem126392276.jpg.webp 624w, https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/800/cpsprodpb/12DAD/production/_126392277_mediaitem126392276.jpg.webp 800w” type=”image/webp” sizes=”(min-width: 1008px) 645px, 100vw”/>news/240/cpsprodpb/12DAD/production/_126392277_mediaitem126392276.jpg 240w, https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/320/cpsprodpb/12DAD/production/_126392277_mediaitem126392276.jpg 320w, https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/480/cpsprodpb/12DAD/production/_126392277_mediaitem126392276.jpg 480w, https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/624/cpsprodpb/12DAD/production/_126392277_mediaitem126392276.jpg 624w, https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/800/cpsprodpb/12DAD/production/_126392277_mediaitem126392276.jpg 800w” type=”image/jpeg” sizes=”(min-width: 1008px) 645px, 100vw”/>

image source,Reuters

image caption,

The Rhine, a “starvation stone” engraved with the year, is exposed as the water level drops, showing how far the water level has dropped in the past

At the same time as extreme heat and drought in various parts of China, the heat wave in Europe, on the other side of the Eurasian continent, has also continued for several weeks;

Not only did this cause major problems for shipping and the movement of ships, it also accidentally exposed some treasures and secrets normally buried underwater.

The most ominous of these is the Hunger Stone. They are located on the waterline of the river carved into the river during the drought of yesteryear, as a warning to posterity: when the stones come to the surface, trouble is coming.

The place where most of the “starvation stones” reappear is on the banks of the Elbe, which flows from the Czech Republic through Germany.

You may also like

Donald Trump sues the government: “The FBI raid...

Glaciers melt, rare “treasures” appear? American billionaires form...

There is still much precipitation in the eastern...

Continued drought in Europe, “starving stones”, relics of...

There is still much precipitation in western North...

Ukraine-Russia: the news on the war of 23...

Change of life for William and Kate, they...

Caged in the Mariupol theater: the trial of...

Central Meteorological Observatory: There is still heavy precipitation...

Sanna Marin, the drug test result

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy