World

Europe’s drought: ominous warning of ‘starvation stone’ resurfacing – BBC News
  • Cristina J. Orgaz @cjorgaz
  • BBC Spanish

image source,Getty Images

‘Hunger Stone’ Reminds People of Previous Droughts

Continued high temperature and little rainfall have caused severe drought in several European countries. Some rivers in Europe have lowered water levels and are revealing “hunger stones” (also known as “hunger stones”), inscribed with ominous warnings from our ancestors that hard times are to come.

These so-called “starvation rocks” are actually riverbed rocks that only see the light of day when the water level is extremely low.

The ancestors carved some messages on the stone about the disaster caused by the drought, a ruthless reminder of the suffering caused by the drought in the past. These inscriptions date back decades, even centuries. As one Twitter user @Batallitass showed in a tweet uploaded on August 8. The tweet has now been widely retweeted.

One of the oldest inscriptions found in the Elbe river basin dates back to 1616. The text above was written in German: “If you see me, cry”.

