Cristina J. Orgaz @cjorgaz

BBC Spanish

7 hours ago

news/240/cpsprodpb/EFDE/production/_126260416_gettyimages-1026927974.jpg.webp 240w, https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/320/cpsprodpb/EFDE/production/_126260416_gettyimages-1026927974.jpg.webp 320w, https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/480/cpsprodpb/EFDE/production/_126260416_gettyimages-1026927974.jpg.webp 480w, https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/624/cpsprodpb/EFDE/production/_126260416_gettyimages-1026927974.jpg.webp 624w, https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/800/cpsprodpb/EFDE/production/_126260416_gettyimages-1026927974.jpg.webp 800w” type=”image/webp” sizes=”(min-width: 1008px) 645px, 100vw”/> news/240/cpsprodpb/EFDE/production/_126260416_gettyimages-1026927974.jpg 240w, https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/320/cpsprodpb/EFDE/production/_126260416_gettyimages-1026927974.jpg 320w, https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/480/cpsprodpb/EFDE/production/_126260416_gettyimages-1026927974.jpg 480w, https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/624/cpsprodpb/EFDE/production/_126260416_gettyimages-1026927974.jpg 624w, https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/800/cpsprodpb/EFDE/production/_126260416_gettyimages-1026927974.jpg 800w” type=”image/jpeg” sizes=”(min-width: 1008px) 645px, 100vw”/> image source,Getty Images image caption, ‘Hunger Stone’ Reminds People of Previous Droughts

Continued high temperature and little rainfall have caused severe drought in several European countries. Some rivers in Europe have lowered water levels and are revealing “hunger stones” (also known as “hunger stones”), inscribed with ominous warnings from our ancestors that hard times are to come.

These so-called “starvation rocks” are actually riverbed rocks that only see the light of day when the water level is extremely low.

The ancestors carved some messages on the stone about the disaster caused by the drought, a ruthless reminder of the suffering caused by the drought in the past. These inscriptions date back decades, even centuries. As one Twitter user @Batallitass showed in a tweet uploaded on August 8. The tweet has now been widely retweeted.

One of the oldest inscriptions found in the Elbe river basin dates back to 1616. The text above was written in German: “If you see me, cry”.

drought calendar

This “starvation stone” is particularly famous because it includes the dates of several severe droughts. See also The balance of financing on the Science and Technology Innovation Board increased by 347 million yuan_ Securities Times

(The tweet below shows a photo of German engraved. It reads: “Cry if you see me.”)

According to a 2013 study by a team of Czech archaeologists, these dates can be found on the stone: 1417, 1616, 1707, 1746, 1790, 1800, 1811, 1830, 1842, 1868, 1892 and 1893.

Another rock reads, “Once this stone is gone, life will flourish again.”

Another stone reads: “Whoever saw me once cried. Whoever sees me now will cry.”

“If you see this stone again, you’ll cry. That’s how shallow the river was in 1417,” read a note on another stone.

declare poverty

In the past, if river levels fell this low, it meant poverty and misery for many.

The drought not only destroyed crops, but also cut off the rivers that transport food and various supplies, followed by famine.

news/240/cpsprodpb/BC7C/production/_126325284_stone.jpg.webp 240w, https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/320/cpsprodpb/BC7C/production/_126325284_stone.jpg.webp 320w, https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/480/cpsprodpb/BC7C/production/_126325284_stone.jpg.webp 480w, https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/624/cpsprodpb/BC7C/production/_126325284_stone.jpg.webp 624w, https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/800/cpsprodpb/BC7C/production/_126325284_stone.jpg.webp 800w” type=”image/webp” sizes=”(min-width: 1008px) 645px, 100vw”/> news/240/cpsprodpb/BC7C/production/_126325284_stone.jpg 240w, https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/320/cpsprodpb/BC7C/production/_126325284_stone.jpg 320w, https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/480/cpsprodpb/BC7C/production/_126325284_stone.jpg 480w, https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/624/cpsprodpb/BC7C/production/_126325284_stone.jpg 624w, https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/800/cpsprodpb/BC7C/production/_126325284_stone.jpg 800w” type=”image/jpeg” sizes=”(min-width: 1008px) 645px, 100vw”/> image source,Getty Images image caption, The “starvation stone” bears the date of the former drought.

In the past, Central Europe, including parts of Austria, the Czech Republic, Germany, Hungary, Poland and Switzerland, relied on fertile land on both sides of the river for food production.

German journalist Olaf Koens also explained on Twitter that there is even a word in German to describe these rocks – “hungersteine” (literally “hunger stone”). See also The European Parliament blocks the agreement between the Union and China

Inspired by an inscription found on one of the stones, it described 1947 as the “year of hunger”.

Below is a tweet from German journalist Kerns showing a “starvation stone” that describes the year of starvation in 1947.

In recent years, drought has become one of the most prominent signs of climate change in Central Europe.

Warnings from the past

Among them, the northern Czech town of Decin is one of the towns with more “hunger stones” exposed. It is close to the German border, at the confluence of the Elbe and Pločnice rivers.

As many as a dozen of these stones have appeared on the Elbe bed, reminding local residents of the difficult times of the past.

Another “starvation stone” is on display at a museum in the German town of Schönebeck, once located near a low-water river harbour basin. If you see this stone, it means that the water level is too low for ships to sail through.

news/240/cpsprodpb/10A9C/production/_126325286_drought.png.webp 240w, https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/320/cpsprodpb/10A9C/production/_126325286_drought.png.webp 320w, https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/480/cpsprodpb/10A9C/production/_126325286_drought.png.webp 480w, https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/624/cpsprodpb/10A9C/production/_126325286_drought.png.webp 624w, https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/800/cpsprodpb/10A9C/production/_126325286_drought.png.webp 800w” type=”image/webp” sizes=”(min-width: 1008px) 645px, 100vw”/> news/240/cpsprodpb/10A9C/production/_126325286_drought.png 240w, https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/320/cpsprodpb/10A9C/production/_126325286_drought.png 320w, https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/480/cpsprodpb/10A9C/production/_126325286_drought.png 480w, https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/624/cpsprodpb/10A9C/production/_126325286_drought.png 624w, https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/800/cpsprodpb/10A9C/production/_126325286_drought.png 800w” type=”image/png” sizes=”(min-width: 1008px) 645px, 100vw”/> image source,Getty Images image caption, Central Europe experiences drought

Most “starvation stones” are found in the Elbe, but they are also found in other rivers in the region, such as the Rhine, Moselle, and Weser.

European drought

According to the European Drought Observatory (EDO), drought warnings are currently affecting more than 60 percent of Europe. Major rivers in Germany, England and Italy are all declining. See also Expert: Blinken's speech on China policy is nothing new and missed opportunity | CCP | Biden administration | Chinese economy

Although the low water level in the Italian city of Mantova did not make the “starvation stone” appear, an unexploded bomb weighing 450 kilograms during World War II was found on the bed of the Po River.

news/240/cpsprodpb/158BC/production/_126325288_bomb.jpg.webp 240w, https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/320/cpsprodpb/158BC/production/_126325288_bomb.jpg.webp 320w, https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/480/cpsprodpb/158BC/production/_126325288_bomb.jpg.webp 480w, https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/624/cpsprodpb/158BC/production/_126325288_bomb.jpg.webp 624w, https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/800/cpsprodpb/158BC/production/_126325288_bomb.jpg.webp 800w” type=”image/webp” sizes=”(min-width: 1008px) 645px, 100vw”/> news/240/cpsprodpb/158BC/production/_126325288_bomb.jpg 240w, https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/320/cpsprodpb/158BC/production/_126325288_bomb.jpg 320w, https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/480/cpsprodpb/158BC/production/_126325288_bomb.jpg 480w, https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/624/cpsprodpb/158BC/production/_126325288_bomb.jpg 624w, https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/800/cpsprodpb/158BC/production/_126325288_bomb.jpg 800w” type=”image/jpeg” sizes=”(min-width: 1008px) 645px, 100vw”/> image source,Getty Images image caption, An unexploded bomb weighing 450 kilograms from World War II was found on the bed of the Po River.

Countries such as France and Spain have had to start restricting water in recent weeks. In parts of both countries, authorities have also been forced to cut off water supplies under certain circumstances.

French authorities announced on August 7 that the country was facing its worst drought since records began in 1958.

In Germany, the Rhine, which flows from the Swiss Alps to the North Sea, is so low that it has forced shipping companies to reduce freight voyages, Reuters reported.