Eurosonic Noorderslag (ESNS) opens the call for artists

He Festival Eurosonic Noorderslag (ESNS) opens the call for all those European artists or groups who want to participate in the festival during the next edition of the event in 2024. The deadline for applications it is already open and it will close September 1st of this same year and the festival will take place from January 17 to 20, 2024. You can send your application through this link.

The event, which each year has 300 artists, tries to find and present works of emerging singers or bands to different representatives of the industry and a multitude of fans and enthusiasts. He ESNS is a music conference and showcase festival in Groningen, Netherlands. During the day, the attendees are the first to try to learn about technology and the recording industry and at nightfall, they will enjoy the concerts and shows of all those selected.

For artists it is a great opportunity to make themselves known to record labels or agencies, since most of the representatives of large European festivals or clubs will be at the ESNS. In addition, the same festival facilitates the reservations of these shows outside their countries of origin through ESNS Exchange and generates great media exposure for all singers and groups, as it cooperates with European Broadcasting Union (EBU) and various other media.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

