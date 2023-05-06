Home » Eurovision 2023, Mengoni in Liverpool praises Palermo: “Among the most beautiful cities in Italy”
Eurovision 2023, Mengoni in Liverpool praises Palermo: “Among the most beautiful cities in Italy”

Eurovision 2023, Mengoni in Liverpool praises Palermo: “Among the most beautiful cities in Italy”

by mondopalermo.it – ​​2 hours ago

Marco Mengoni, winner of the Sanremo Festival, is in Liverpool these days where, on Saturday 13 May, he will represent Italy in the final of Eurovision, the most important singing event in Europe, with his song “Due Vite”. During an interview on the official social media of the event, Mengoni praises Sicily and Palermo among the places of his heart in Italy… Look!

