Eurovision 2023, the Swedish Laureen enchants the Liverpool Arena. The Italian-Norwegian Alessandra qualifies for the final

The announcement of the finalists
Here are the 10 countries that enter the final after televoting: Croatia, Moldova, Switzerland, Finland, the Czech Republic, Israel, Portugal, Sweden, Serbia and Norway.
Moment dedicated to the “Big Five”
The host nation (which in this case is Ukraine, despite the event being in Liverpool) and the so-called “Big Five” – Italy with Marco Mengoni, France, United Kingdom, Spain and Germany – perform directly in the grand final on Saturday 13 May together with the other finalist countries. The presenters interview the artists and an excerpt from “Due Vite” by Mengoni is also shown.
Marco Mengoni: “Meditation has helped me a lot”
Marco Mengoni speaks to the microphones of Gabriel Courses e Mara Maionchispeaking of her excitement of being at Eurovision for the second time: “Meditation has helped me a lot,” she said.
Televoting closed
Televoting is officially closed.
Super host Rita Ora
International superstar Rita Ora performs with a medley of her most famous songs. The artist then sings the world premiere of her brand new single, “Praising You”.
Sings host Rebecca Ferguson
Performing on stage is British singer Rebecca Ferguson, one of the UK’s most acclaimed voices.
Open the televoting
Televoting is now open. We remind you that you cannot vote for your own country.
Finland
I finnesi Käärijja con la travolgente “Cha Cha cha” accendono la Liverpool Arena.
Netherlands
Mia Nicolai & Dion Cooper’s turn with “Burning Daylight”, a romantic ballad for two voices.
Czech Republic
The Czech Vesna with “My Sister’s Crown”, a pop song with rap interludes.
Azerbaijan
On stage Azerbaijan with TuralTuranX and their “Tell Me More”, a rock song that pleases and makes itself heard.
Sweden
The competition resumes with the favorite for the final victory, the Swedish Loreen with the song “Tattoo”. The singer already won Eurovision eleven years ago with “Euphoria”. The Liverpool Arena literally bewitched by the performance.
Moldavia
Now it’s the turn of Pasha Parfeni for Moldavia with the exotic dance of “Soarele si Luna”.
Israel
One of the most popular songs from the Liverpool Arena is “Unicorn” by Israeli Noa Kirel: pop, electronic and fun.
Swiss
Switzerland on stage with Remo Forrer and his “Water gun”, a song with blues nuances that focuses on the power of the voice.
Croatia
Now it’s the turn of the awaited representatives of Croatia, Let 3, with “Mama šč!”. In the look they make fun of Hitler, with a mustache and a hat. The song, against the warmongers, is about an “evil little psychopath”.
Ireland
The competition continues with the Irish Wild Youth singing “We are one”, a song with clear and evident references to U2.
Portugal
Fifth competing country is Portugal with Mimicat and its “Ai coração”, a pop-jazz song with fado nuances.
Latvia
Latvia’s turn with Sudden Lights and their “Aija”, a trip hop song with electronic sounds, but in a minimal key.
Serbia
Now it’s the turn of Luke Black, representative of Serbia, with “Samo mi se spava”, a metal pop song that sounds like the soundtrack of a video game.
Malta
The competition continues with the Maltese The Busker and their “Dance (Our Own Party)”, a piece with funk colors and sounds, embellished by a sax solo.
The match begins with Norway represented by the Italian Alessandra Mele
The first artist to exhibit is the Italian-Norwegian Alessandra Mele and her “Queen of Kings”. The song mixes an electronic base and an epic melody. On stage she plays a curvy warrior: the song is a piece “that wants to show the power of women”.
Eurovision 2023, if you go
Eurovision Song Contest 2023 has officially started. The show opens with a performance by the Ukrainian singer Julia Saninawho will also be one of the three presenters together with Alesha Dixon e Hannah Waddingham.
Rita Ora guest of the first semifinal
AND Rita prays the host of the first semifinal of Eurovision 2023. The international superstar will perform a medley of some of her biggest hits. Holder of the record for the most Top 10 singles on the Official Charts by a British female artist and with 10 billion stream views to date, Rita will also world premiere her brand new single, ‘Praising You’ , for millions of viewers around the world.
Not only Mengoni: here is the other Italian in the race
Marco Mengoni won’t be the only Italian to perform in Liverpool. On stage we will also see Alessandra Mele, who will represent Norway. Click here to find out who it is.