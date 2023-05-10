Home » Eurovision 2023, the Swedish Laureen enchants the Liverpool Arena. The Italian-Norwegian Alessandra qualifies for the final
World

by admin
The announcement of the finalists

Here are the 10 countries that enter the final after televoting: Croatia, Moldova, Switzerland, Finland, the Czech Republic, Israel, Portugal, Sweden, Serbia and Norway.

Moment dedicated to the “Big Five”

The host nation (which in this case is Ukraine, despite the event being in Liverpool) and the so-called “Big Five” – Italy with Marco Mengoni, France, United Kingdom, Spain and Germany – perform directly in the grand final on Saturday 13 May together with the other finalist countries. The presenters interview the artists and an excerpt from “Due Vite” by Mengoni is also shown.

Marco Mengoni: “Meditation has helped me a lot”

Marco Mengoni speaks to the microphones of Gabriel Courses e Mara Maionchispeaking of her excitement of being at Eurovision for the second time: “Meditation has helped me a lot,” she said.

Televoting closed

Televoting is officially closed.

Super host Rita Ora

International superstar Rita Ora performs with a medley of her most famous songs. The artist then sings the world premiere of her brand new single, “Praising You”.

Sings host Rebecca Ferguson

Performing on stage is British singer Rebecca Ferguson, one of the UK’s most acclaimed voices.

Open the televoting

Televoting is now open. We remind you that you cannot vote for your own country.

Finland

I finnesi Käärijja con la travolgente “Cha Cha cha” accendono la Liverpool Arena.

Czech Republic

The Czech Vesna with “My Sister’s Crown”, a pop song with rap interludes.

Azerbaijan

On stage Azerbaijan with TuralTuranX and their “Tell Me More”, a rock song that pleases and makes itself heard.

Sweden

The competition resumes with the favorite for the final victory, the Swedish Loreen with the song “Tattoo”. The singer already won Eurovision eleven years ago with “Euphoria”. The Liverpool Arena literally bewitched by the performance.

Moldavia

Now it’s the turn of Pasha Parfeni for Moldavia with the exotic dance of “Soarele si Luna”.

Israel

One of the most popular songs from the Liverpool Arena is “Unicorn” by Israeli Noa Kirel: pop, electronic and fun.

Swiss

Switzerland on stage with Remo Forrer and his “Water gun”, a song with blues nuances that focuses on the power of the voice.

Croatia

Now it’s the turn of the awaited representatives of Croatia, Let 3, with “Mama šč!”. In the look they make fun of Hitler, with a mustache and a hat. The song, against the warmongers, is about an “evil little psychopath”.

Ireland

The competition continues with the Irish Wild Youth singing “We are one”, a song with clear and evident references to U2.

Portugal

Fifth competing country is Portugal with Mimicat and its “Ai coração”, a pop-jazz song with fado nuances.

Latvia

Latvia’s turn with Sudden Lights and their “Aija”, a trip hop song with electronic sounds, but in a minimal key.

Malta

The competition continues with the Maltese The Busker and their “Dance (Our Own Party)”, a piece with funk colors and sounds, embellished by a sax solo.

The match begins with Norway represented by the Italian Alessandra Mele

The first artist to exhibit is the Italian-Norwegian Alessandra Mele and her “Queen of Kings”. The song mixes an electronic base and an epic melody. On stage she plays a curvy warrior: the song is a piece “that wants to show the power of women”.

Eurovision 2023, if you go

Eurovision Song Contest 2023 has officially started. The show opens with a performance by the Ukrainian singer Julia Saninawho will also be one of the three presenters together with Alesha Dixon e Hannah Waddingham.

Rita Ora guest of the first semifinal

AND Rita prays the host of the first semifinal of Eurovision 2023. The international superstar will perform a medley of some of her biggest hits. Holder of the record for the most Top 10 singles on the Official Charts by a British female artist and with 10 billion stream views to date, Rita will also world premiere her brand new single, ‘Praising You’ , for millions of viewers around the world.

The lineup of the first evening

