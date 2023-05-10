Home » Eurovision song who made it to the final | Entertainment
World

Eurovision song who made it to the final | Entertainment

by admin
Eurovision song who made it to the final | Entertainment

The first semi-final of the Eurovision Song Contest is over, and here is who we will see in the final.

Izvor: YouTube/Eurovision Song Contest/RTS / Printscreen

The first semi-final night of the Eurovision Song Contest was held tonight in Liverpool, and the audience had the opportunity to meet the performers and watch numerous different performances.

To the fans of this music competition, Europe, but also the whole world the first 15 contestants presented themselves, while our candidate Luke Black performed his track “Samo mi se spava” in third place. His performance delighted everyone, especially the specific performance that accompanied the song. Let us remind you that the Serbian representative dedicated his performance to the tragic victims of the massacre at the elementary school “Vladislav Ribnikar” and in the vicinity of Mladenovac.

The first night is over, and we are looking at these 10 countries in the finals:

Croatia, Moldova, Switzerland, Finland, Czech Republic, Israel, Portugal, Serbia, Sweden, Norway.

This is how Luka celebrated:

Check out tonight’s performances:

And our Luka:

A world of celebrities at your fingertips. All hot topics, current events and the hottest gossip in one place. Join the Viber community THE LIFE OF THE FAMOUS and be updated every day!

You may also like

In Tuzla, two men were arrested, speed was...

Urban art and sharing, a tour at the...

In a dinghy he examines the sea in...

Weather forecast Wednesday May 10, 2023 | Info

DHL / Sustainable successes and a new tool...

FORD / New Transit Custom: the most searched...

Putin: “A war has been unleashed against Russia,...

West Bank, Israeli attack on the occupied territories:...

Ukraine, French journalist killed by bombs in Bakhmut

International Rome, today’s results: women’s tournament, men’s qualifications

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy