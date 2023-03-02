Eurovision 2023 will be held in Liverpool, and now the price list of tickets that will soon go on sale has been published.

Source: Profimedia

Serbia will choose its representative for Eurovision on Sunday, March 4, and after we found out the first eight finalists, tonight, March 2, the second semi-final awaits us, after which we will know the entire list of performers who will compete in the Eurovision race in the grand final.

This year’s Eurovision will be held in Liverpool, with two semi-finals taking place on May 9 and 11, while the grand final is scheduled for May 13. Tickets for Eurovision in Liverpool will go on sale on March 7 at 1 p.m. on the Ticketmaster website, and ticket prices are published on the “Eurovisionworld” page.

Tickets for the two semi-final nights and the final are sold separately. The price for semi-final performances ranges from £30 to £290 (34 do 327 evra), while tickets for the final cost between £80 and £380 (90 i 428 evra), with the prices of £30 for the semi-final and £80 for the final relating to dress rehearsals on those evenings. The cheapest ticket for the live semi-final show is £90 and for the final £160. Prices have risen compared to last year.

#Eurovisiontickets going on sale this Tuesday. ️ Tickets for the 2023 contest are going on sale exactly a month earlier than last year in Turin. See price comparison between the last two years. Worth taking external costs such as energy, shipping, ect. into account.pic.twitter.com/hghNYk09Hp — Rob Lilley (@roblilley1)March 2, 2023

Several types of tickets will be available, and the price depends on them: standing, seated, accessible seats and so-called. catering packages. For all three shows, it is possible to buy a maximum of four tickets in one order.

Actress Hana Wedding, musician Aleša Dixon and Ukrainian singer Yuliya Sanina will lead the viewers in front of the small screens and the audience through the semi-final evenings. In the final evening, they will be joined by the famous host Graham Norton. Along with them, the contestants will be announced by Sam Quek, Mel Dziedrojc, Rylan, Scott Mills and Timur Miroshnichenko.

Take a look at how it was at the first semi-final night of the Eurovision Song Contest:

A world of celebrities at your fingertips. All hot topics, current events and the hottest gossip in one place. Join the Viber community THE LIFE OF THE FAMOUS and be updated every day!