It will be the United Kingdom, runner-up in the 2022 edition, and not Ukraine, the winner, to host Eurovision 2023, the European song festival and highly coveted television event.

This was announced by Nadine Dorries, Minister of Culture of the British government of the resigning Boris Johnson, after an ad hoc agreement reached with the Kiev authorities – who have resigned themselves to the renunciation on the basis of the war situation – and with the organizers. The TV broadcast will be guaranteed by the BBC.

Event broadcast by the BBC

“Following the request of the European Broadcasting Union and the Ukrainian authorities – formally announced Minister Dorries from London – I am pleased to announce that the BBC has agreed to take over to host next year’s festival”.

“I am only sorry – he immediately added – that it is due to the continuation of the bloodbath perpetrated by Russia and the fact that this makes it impossible for Ukraine to host the event, as it should have been”.

“As a host country, however – he concluded – we will honor the spirit and diversity that animate the competition and, most important of all, we will highlight Ukraine’s recent victory at Eurovision 2022 and the creativity of the Ukrainians”.