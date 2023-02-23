Home World Eurozone: inflation at 8.6% in January, down from 9.2% in December
World

Eurozone: inflation at 8.6% in January, down from 9.2% in December

by admin
Eurozone: inflation at 8.6% in January, down from 9.2% in December

The annual inflation rate in the Eurozone stood at 8.6% in January 2023, slightly rounding off the 8.5% of the ‘flash’ estimate released at the beginning of the month and a marked decrease compared to the 9.2% of December. The main component is that of food products, alcohol and tobacco (+2.94%). Eurostat communicates it.

For Italy, inflation in January was 10.7% – figure in line with internal estimates: on Tuesday Istat certified +10% for our country, again on an annual basis – lower than the 10.9% estimate flash and 12.3% in December. In the EU, inflation is 10%, compared to 10.4% in December.

The lowest annual rates were recorded in Luxembourg (5.8%), Spain (5.9%), Cyprus and Malta (both 6.8%). The highest annual rates were recorded in Hungary (26.2%), Latvia (21.4%) and Czechia (19.1%).

A decrease compared to December

The annual inflation rate in the euro area fell to 8.6% from 9.2% in December. This is indicated by Eurostat whose flash estimate published on 1 February had recorded a drop to 8.5%.

Find out more

The next flash estimate for February is March 2. Compared with December, annual inflation decreased in eighteen Member States and increased in nine.

See also  The study: "The Viking helmets come from Sardinia"

You may also like

How to make photos with ETTR technique.

Great Britain, rationed vegetables in supermarkets. Former manager...

“You are very cute”. The reporter’s embarrassment –...

he suffocates his mother and confesses

Ron Sexsmith, critic of his album The Vivian...

Cruïlla announces The Offspring, Alt-J, Moderat and more...

Worldwide, the reduction in maternal mortality has stopped

The Philippines’ ratification of the RCEP agreement welcomes...

Ukraine, after the clash with the defense minister,...

China, the government punishes the students with rainbow...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy