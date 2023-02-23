Listen to the audio version of the article

The annual inflation rate in the Eurozone stood at 8.6% in January 2023, slightly rounding off the 8.5% of the ‘flash’ estimate released at the beginning of the month and a marked decrease compared to the 9.2% of December. The main component is that of food products, alcohol and tobacco (+2.94%). Eurostat communicates it.

For Italy, inflation in January was 10.7% – figure in line with internal estimates: on Tuesday Istat certified +10% for our country, again on an annual basis – lower than the 10.9% estimate flash and 12.3% in December. In the EU, inflation is 10%, compared to 10.4% in December.

The lowest annual rates were recorded in Luxembourg (5.8%), Spain (5.9%), Cyprus and Malta (both 6.8%). The highest annual rates were recorded in Hungary (26.2%), Latvia (21.4%) and Czechia (19.1%).

A decrease compared to December

The annual inflation rate in the euro area fell to 8.6% from 9.2% in December. This is indicated by Eurostat whose flash estimate published on 1 February had recorded a drop to 8.5%.

The next flash estimate for February is March 2. Compared with December, annual inflation decreased in eighteen Member States and increased in nine.