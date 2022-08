A lot of water has passed under the bridge since Cardinal Camillo Ruini denied the funeral of Piergiorgio Welby, the Radical Party militant suffering from muscular dystrophy and who died in 2006 thanks to a doctor who helped him die. Today it is the current president of the Italian Episcopal Conference, the archbishop of Bologna and cardinal Matteo Zuppi, who talks about assisted suicide and says that he would be ready to celebrate the funeral of the person who chose him.