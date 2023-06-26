Euthanasia of pigs in Semberija due to African plague | Info

Today, in accordance with anti-epidemiological measures, 41 dead and euthanized pigs from a household where African plague appeared were buried in the village of Gornji Dragaljevac in Sember, the City Administration announced.

As stated, the fact that 37 more pigs are scheduled to be euthanized tomorrow, and that in just one household, speaks of the seriousness of the situation.

The ground where the animals are buried is owned by the city.

Further sampling is underway and it is certain that the number of these households will be higher, according to the City Administration.

The mayor of Bijeljina, LJubiša Petrović, said after visiting Gornji Dragaljevac that the estimated value of the infected pigs destroyed today is 15,000 KM and that those who make a living from pig farming have put their existence in question.

“We should all be aware of how big a blow this is to the economy, not only of Bijeljina, but also of Republika Srpska at this moment, and how big a blow it can be,” he said and called on the hosts not to be afraid to report the appearance of the infection, without regardless of whether they have a registered farm or ear tags on pigs.

Due to the outbreak of the disease, the operation of the cattle market in Bijeljina has been banned and strict monitoring of the observance of this ban has been announced, while disinfection barriers will be placed on the roads in the area where the African plague has appeared.

An order was also issued to the Hunting Association “Semberija” to carry out a preventive shooting of wild boars in the infected and threatened area, in order to determine whether these animals are infected by analyzing the samples.

“We also sent letters to the Directorate for Indirect Taxation of BiH and the Ministry of Foreign Trade and Economic Relations in the Council of Ministers, asking for information on the territory of which cities and municipalities of the Republika Srpska the pigs were imported, which importer imported them, in what period and what age they were, because that can also be a way for the virus to enter Serbia,” Petrović said.

Veterinarian Duško Trifković stated that the infection has been confirmed for now in Donja Čađavica, and in Srednji and Gornji Dragaljevac.

“This disease is not dangerous for humans, but it is extremely dangerous for pigs. The carriers of the disease are mostly wild pigs, and the symptoms are apathy of the animals, vomiting, loss of appetite, redness on the skin, abortions during dusting and high mortality,” explained Trifković.

