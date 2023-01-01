[The Epoch Times, January 01, 2023](Reported by Epoch Times reporter Lin Zixin, Taipei, Taiwan) EVA Shipping’s year-end bonuses are issued for 45 months, and EVA Air’s year-end bonuses are issued for 3 months. The year-end of EVA flight crews with high-intensity labor such as cleaning cabins is one month, causing a large number of flight crews to be dissatisfied. On the 1st, they spontaneously “leave according to the law and do not work overtime”, causing serious delays to many flights, and the leave may last until the 2nd. . In this regard, Evergreen Aviation Service stated that it has urgently negotiated with other ground handling companies to assist in support, and the delay has been relieved.

The trade union of EVA Airlines pointed out that EVA Aviation Service is a subsidiary of EVA Air, and its employees are responsible for high-intensity labor work such as loading and unloading, handling, and cabin cleaning on the apron, but they have not been exchanged for a reasonable salary level. The situation is becoming more and more severe, and EVA Air’s ground staff also need to work overtime to support baggage handling and other tasks when their own manpower is insufficient.

The trade union of EVA Airways stated that improving working conditions and improving employees’ solidarity is the only way to support and promote the operation of the aviation industry. I hope that Evergreen Group can see the expectations of grassroots employees, increase the year-end bonuses and salary levels of various departments of the group, implement twice the salary for attendance on national holidays, and encourage employees to retain talents, make up for the serious shortage of manpower at the airport, and let the aviation industry more functioning.

According to the information obtained by the Civil Aviation Administration of China, before the epidemic, Evergreen Airline had 2,490 employees and currently has 1,890 employees. On the morning of the 1st, 327 people were originally arranged for manpower, but 97 people temporarily asked for leave; 291 people were arranged for lunch shift, and 54 people temporarily asked for leave . According to statistics, as of 7:00 p.m. on the 1st, a total of 79 flights (including passenger planes and cargo planes) were affected, including 35 inbound flights and 44 outbound flights; for passengers, 2,965 passengers were affected by outbound flights, and 1,190 passengers were affected by inbound flights. A total of at least 4,155 passengers were affected. . The average delay of outbound and inbound passenger planes is 124 minutes and 119 minutes.

In this regard, EVA Air Services issued a statement stating that due to some employees taking temporary leave recently, the manpower for flight operations has been relatively tight. EVA Air’s flights departing from Taipei on the morning of the 1st were often delayed, and the baggage claim operations of arriving flights were also delayed. slower.

Evergreen Aviation Service pointed out that it has urgently negotiated with other ground handling companies or manpower dispatch companies to assist in support, and adjusted the loading and unloading sequence of passenger aircraft as a priority. The current delay has gradually eased. For the inconvenience caused to passengers, I am very sorry.

Taoji said that after receiving the information at the first time, it dispatched the air bridge on the apron to provide the use of on-coming flights, and established an emergency response team to invite EVA Air Services, EVA Air and other relevant units to discuss the contingency plan.

Civil Aviation Director Lin Guoxian called Sun Jiaming, the general manager of EVA Air, and Chen Youyu, the chairman of EVA Air Service, requesting to protect the rights and interests of passengers, and to communicate with employees as soon as possible to resolve the deadlock.

Minister of Transport Wang Guocai also said in the evening that he had contacted Lin Baoshui, chairman of EVA Air, and Lin Baoshui said that he would do his best to deal with it and work hard to avoid affecting air transportation. ◇

Editor in charge: Yuzhen