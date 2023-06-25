Home » Eva Fort will open the Curtis Harding concert in Madrid
Eva Fort will open the Curtis Harding concert in Madrid

Eva Fort has been announced by The Spanish Wave, in collaboration with the 25th anniversary of the Houston Party and Ground Controlas a guest artist for the concert of Curtis Harding at the end of June –specifically the day 29– in the Paqui Room (former BUT Room). With the intention of support national talent e boost local talentThe Spanish Wave (project for the internationalization of emerging artists from our country by Live Nation España) continues like this with the actions for the cause.

the chosen one Eva Fort He published his first solo project in 2017 in author song circles. It is identified by personal lyrics and honest of current themes that resonate thanks to melodies marked by the personal devotion to 20th century pop/rock classics. Al “HOME” from 2022, a compilation of songs written between 2019 and 2021, his second EP will follow in 2023 “Closure: An Ending In 4 Acts” by the hand of Musician’s Workshop (Musical Cabal), full of raw letters, nostalgic songs y a story.

On the other hand, Curtis Harding has revolutionized the scene of retro-soul by means of the musical versatility that combines passion and intensity, addressing musical classicism and delving into the rock indie and the garage rock.

Tickets to the concert that will take place next June 29 at Sala Paqui in Madrid are already available in Ticketmaster.

