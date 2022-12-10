Eva Kaili, Vice-President of the European Parliament arrested in Belgium, spent the night in detention after “bags of banknotes” were found at her home. This was reported by the Belgian newspaper Litter. The data would also clarify why Kaili was arrested despite parliamentary immunity. In fact, according to the internal regulation of the EP, immunity lapses in the event of flagrante delicto.

According to the Greek news agency Ana-Mpa also Kaili’s partner, Francesco Giorgi, he has been arrested. Giorgi was a parliamentary assistant in the past Antonio Panzerialso arrested.

Kaili and the defense of Qatar in the courtroom

Until a few days ago the vice president of the European Parliament Search defended the Gulf country’s progress in the field of rights in view of the current World Cup.

Panzeri, the politician who grew up on the left, and Kaili’s assistant partner: this is who was in the tricolor network accused of corruption in the European Parliament by our correspondent Claudio Tito

09 December 2022



“Today the World Cup in Qatar is actually proof of how sport diplomacy can bring about a historic transformation of a country with reforms that have inspired the Arab world. I alone said that Qatar is at the forefront in the rights of workers, abolishing kafala and reducing the minimum wage. Despite the challenges that even European companies are denying themselves to enforce these laws, they have committed to a vision by choice and have opened up to the world. However, some here are calling to discriminate against them They mistreat them and accuse anyone who talks to them or engages in confrontation of corruption. But still, they take their gas. However, they have their own companies that make billions there,” he said in his speech in Strasbourg.

Bribes from Qatar to silence the European Parliament: 4 Italians arrested by our correspondent Claudio Tito

10 December 2022



“I received lessons as a Greek and I remind all of us that we have thousands of deaths due to our failure to legal migration routes in Europe. We can promote our values ​​but we do not have the moral right to give lessons to get media attention low cost. And we never impose our way, we respect them, even without LNG,” he added. They are a new generation of intelligent and highly educated people. They helped us reduce tension with Turkey. They helped us with Afghanistan to save activists, children, women. They helped us. And they are peace negotiators. They are good neighbors and partners. We can help each other to overcome shortcomings. They have already achieved the impossible,” she concluded.

The investigation: interrogations within 48 hours

Kaili, like the other four people arrested, will be heard within 48 hours by a judge who will decide on any arrest warrants. The Belgian federal prosecutor’s office has not confirmed the names of those arrested, but stresses that they are “personalities with strategic positions”.