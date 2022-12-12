Now it’s a rush to download it. From Pasok, to his men in Brussels. “For some time Eva Kaili had distanced herself from the ideology and politics of her party to identify with hers in the government of Nea Dimokratia and the European People’s Party,” says Andreas Spyropoulos, secretary of the Central Political Committee of the Greek socialists. She does so at the same time that the Athens authorities are freezing all of her assets. The accusations are very heavy: money laundering, criminal organization, corruption. A political bank for Qatar, in the heart of the institutions of the Old Continent. The one who, while the investigations documented abuses and deaths on November 21st, showed up in the courtroom to articulate: “Qatar is at the forefront for workers’ rights”.

Married to Francesco Giorgi, 44, Kaili has been full of preferences by exploiting her popularity as a well-known face on Mega Channel TV. In Greece you also worked as a consultant for a media group and for the Pharmaceutical Industry Association.



The beginnings

Born in Thessaloniki, studied architecture, mastered in European affairs, in politics she was a sort of enfant prodige, the youngest MP elected in Pasok. But that was fifteen years ago, another era. She finished, they say, in 2011: when she makes a sensational about-turn in a vote of confidence for Prime Minister George Papandreou, she withdraws her support. Politics. Details, compared to the river of mud of these days, which has its roots in 2014, when Eva arrives at the Eurochamber in Brussels and climbs the hierarchies until she becomes vice president.

Troubles

Now we are talking about sacks of banknotes, scandals. But according to Pasok secretary Nikos Androulakis, who ousted Kaili from the party, the MEP’s troubles with her political family had already started some time before. “Ever since I denounced the wiretapping scandal in Greece last July, Kaili has said that it was a common thing that has already happened to others,” Androulakis explained, stating that she had already told the MEP in September that she would not be re-nominated with Pasok. Androulakis was in fact the first politician to reveal an attempt to hack his cell phone by unknown people with Predator spyware. His denunciation was the fuse that set off the so-called “Greek watergate” in the country.

On that occasion Kaili had been interviewed by the broadcaster Mega and had stated that wiretapping similar to that of the secretary of her party had been denounced by MEPs from other countries, and she herself had defined herself as the victim of a similar attack, also by unknown, during a trip to the Arabian Peninsula.