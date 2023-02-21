You don’t have to be an informed music lover to realize that in recent years there has been a proliferation of artistic projects led by women. Whether with a band or solo, a large number of women have made a name for themselves on the music scene with the same intensity with which they were made invisible at many times. Eva Martin is an example of this but also of someone who has followed the path marked out by the pioneers. And although this journey to arouse interest today appears somewhat more accessible for female artists, the fears and obstacles are still present as before.

This one talks about all that and a few more things “What I couldn’t tell myself”. An EP of just under twenty minutes where the artist from Portugalete takes a retrospective trip to that Eva of the past full of fears and complexes that have been buried thanks to the songs but also to the therapy that she shamelessly claims.

This is shown in songs like “Tell me what you will do” or “Imperfect decisions” that talk about loving oneself, learning and the confidence acquired with one’s mistakes and slowdowns; “On my feet”, which sounds as bare as it is sincere in a plea to stumble and keep trying; or “Close to fear” in which Eva tells us about eliminating inner pain to embark on a new path. Something that is much easier if it is done surrounded by the people we love, as she sings to us in “Ni la peor de las tormentas”, which closes the album with a hopeful message accompanied by clear advice: battles are easier to win when you they fight in company

An intimate, self-critical work full of sincerity that reveals a sufficiently consistent wickerwork to be attentive to what his next steps will be and his evolution as an artist.