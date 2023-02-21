Home World Eva Martin “What I couldn’t tell myself” (2023)
World

Eva Martin “What I couldn’t tell myself” (2023)

by admin
Eva Martin “What I couldn’t tell myself” (2023)

You don’t have to be an informed music lover to realize that in recent years there has been a proliferation of artistic projects led by women. Whether with a band or solo, a large number of women have made a name for themselves on the music scene with the same intensity with which they were made invisible at many times. Eva Martin is an example of this but also of someone who has followed the path marked out by the pioneers. And although this journey to arouse interest today appears somewhat more accessible for female artists, the fears and obstacles are still present as before.

This one talks about all that and a few more things “What I couldn’t tell myself”. An EP of just under twenty minutes where the artist from Portugalete takes a retrospective trip to that Eva of the past full of fears and complexes that have been buried thanks to the songs but also to the therapy that she shamelessly claims.

This is shown in songs like “Tell me what you will do” or “Imperfect decisions” that talk about loving oneself, learning and the confidence acquired with one’s mistakes and slowdowns; “On my feet”, which sounds as bare as it is sincere in a plea to stumble and keep trying; or “Close to fear” in which Eva tells us about eliminating inner pain to embark on a new path. Something that is much easier if it is done surrounded by the people we love, as she sings to us in “Ni la peor de las tormentas”, which closes the album with a hopeful message accompanied by clear advice: battles are easier to win when you they fight in company

See also  The German election ends, the new political situation depends on whether the two parties can reach cooperation-Fortune中文网

An intimate, self-critical work full of sincerity that reveals a sufficiently consistent wickerwork to be attentive to what his next steps will be and his evolution as an artist.

You may also like

Ukraine, the battle of Hostomel at dawn on...

What Putin said in his address to the...

Putin’s message to the West: ‘It is impossible...

the CEOs of the managers against Serie A

Russian President Vladimir Putin Begins State of the...

“Format and copied beats”. La Littizzetto in the...

Africa’s leaders rally against coups, “zero tolerance” on...

Putin will deliver a State of the Union...

Biden in Warsaw after the blitz in Kiev:...

The other face of Olena Kurylo, the woman...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy