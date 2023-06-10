32
- EVA, Thai Airways crashed at Haneda Airport in Japan, damaged the wing and closed a runway NTDTV
- Suspected collision at Haneda Airport in Tokyo, no one injured, one wing of Thai Airways passenger plane seems to be broken Lianhe Zaobao
- Thai Airways accidently collided with the wing of the Evergreen airliner and damaged part of it; no casualties | International Oriental Daily News Malaysia Oriental Daily News
- EVA Air and Thai Airways collided on the taxiway and closed the runway at Japan’s Haneda Airport- International- Instant International| 星洲网 Sin Chew Daily Malaysia Latest News and Headlines Sin Chew Daily
- Two passenger planes “touch” at Tokyo’s Haneda Airport, closing a runway Lianhe Zaobao
- View full coverage on Google News
See also Questions and Answers | What was first "Yang" has become "Yin"! Will there be reinfection within the family? What's the matter with "nucleic acid positive, antigen negative"? - Mobile Xinmin.com