Evacuation of 60 people near Prokuplje Info

Tonight, 60 people were evacuated near Prokuplje.

Source: Mondo

A total of 51 states of emergency are currently in effect due to floods in Serbia. Around 8:00 p.m., 60 people were evacuated in the Mala Guba settlement in Prokuplje, and a total of 142 people were evacuated as of this morning (in the territory of Bor, Mladenovac, Kruševac, Jagodina, Arandjelovac, Prokuplje, Kragujevac, Majdanpek and Lazarevac). A total of 217 people have been evacuated since midnight, the Ministry of Interior announced. Firefighters-rescuers are pumping water at the request of citizens in Belgrade, Bor, Zaječar, Kragujevac, Leskovac, Prokuplje, Smederevo, Kruševac and Čačak.

Members of the Ministry of the Interior visit potentially critical points, talk to the locals and at those locations they give instructions and instructions for dealing with emergencies. “According to the announcements of the RHMZ, the situation is being monitored on the West Morava, Crni Timok, the Ibar River, which has a slight increase, the West Morava near Kruševac, where the river level is declining, and the rivers in the Bor District, as well as the Toplica River, which are on a slight decline.” , reads the MUP announcement and adds:

“MUP once again appeals to all citizens not to approach swollen torrential watercourses, to listen to the competent institutions in case of possible danger, and if water threatens to enter households, to use sandbags to secure the location, as well as to climb up in case of direct danger on higher floors, turn off the electricity and, as a reminder, call the fire brigade at number 193 or the police at 192, in order to provide them with adequate assistance.”

(WORLD)