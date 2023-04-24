Evacuation of overseas Chinese in Sudan: Multi-nationals send military planes and warships to China to start land transfer

24.04.2023

A week after clashes between rival armed forces broke out in Sudan, several countries launched operations to evacuate their nationals in the country over the weekend. The first batch of personnel from Germany, France, Britain, the United States and other countries have been safely withdrawn. The first batch of Chinese nationals has also left war-torn Khartoum.

(Deutsche Welle Chinese website) The German Bundeswehr has successfully evacuated more than 300 people from Sudan by dispatching military aircraft. A spokesman for the Bundeswehr Special Operations Command said that the operation was “going smoothly.” From the evening of Sunday (April 23) to the early morning of Monday, a total of three German evacuation planes landed safely in Jordan. Among the evacuees were Germans and citizens of other countries. On Monday, the evacuation military planes arrived in Berlin one after another.

According to official sources, after days of preparations for the evacuation operation, more than 1,000 officers and soldiers of the Bundeswehr participated in the preparation and implementation, including anti-terrorism special forces (KSK) and airborne troops. The Bundeswehr was granted permission to take off and land at a base near the capital Khartoum after consultations with the Sudanese military. Last Wednesday, Berlin temporarily called off an evacuation, forcing military planes to turn back.

Some 300 Germans in Sudan have registered to leave the country. In addition, there are also “protected persons” from other countries – mainly European countries that do not have the possibility of evacuating their citizens on their own – who can also be evacuated on German planes.

German soldiers fly from Jordan to Khartoum to evacuate citizens



U.S. special forces evacuated more than 100 personnel from Sudan, including the U.S. embassy in Khartoum, on Sunday. U.S. President Joe Biden said that in support of the operation, U.S. armed forces with appropriate combat equipment were deployed to Djibouti, Ethiopia and Sudan. Britain and France also evacuated the first batch of diplomats and nationals stranded in Sudan on Sunday.

China’s first evacuation arrives in neighboring country

China also began evacuating its nationals in Sudan this week. Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Mao Ning said at a regular press conference on the 24th that the Ministry of Foreign Affairs has sent a working group to the front to carry out work, and the first batch of personnel has been safely evacuated to neighboring countries of Sudan.

Wu Xi, director of the Consular Department of the Chinese Foreign Ministry, said in an interview with state media on Sunday that there are currently more than 1,500 Chinese citizens in Sudan. Mao Ning emphasized that the Ministry of Foreign Affairs immediately activated the consular protection emergency mechanism and formulated an evacuation and transfer plan. But she did not specify how many Chinese had been evacuated, which neighboring country they had been sent to or how the thousands of people would be evacuated from the area as quickly as possible.

According to media sources, South Korea and Japan have sent military transport planes to Djibouti, Sudan’s neighbor, in preparation for the transport of nationals evacuated by land. India’s foreign ministry said two air force planes were on standby in the western Saudi city of Jeddah and a naval vessel had arrived in Port Sudan, with the evacuation “depending on the security situation”.

The Chinese People’s Liberation Army has a logistics support base in Djibouti, including a military port. The Chinese side stated that its mission is to supply the army and navy and provide logistical support for the naval escort formation in the Gulf of Aden and African peacekeepers. Large ships from China have called at the port.

