Evacuation on Rhodes due to fire | Info

A huge fire broke out on the island of Rhodes in Greece, which is why the population and tourists were ordered to evacuate.

Nearly 1,000 people were evacuated due to the fire on the island of Rhodes in Greece, which has been going on for five days. Extinguishing the fire is made difficult by the strong winds blowing in the area.

More than 20 private ships participated in the evacuation of people. The authorities requested the evacuation of many villages on Rhodes, a local media reports that with the help of the Coast Guard and vessels of the Greek Navy, more than 30,000 people will be relocated. The first buses have already arrived in Lindos with hundreds of tourists staying in hotels in the area, and the police announce that around 15,000 people have been ordered to evacuate immediately.

At one point, the firefighters were trapped near the monastery The Ipseni nuns did not want to leave, however, as reported by local media, they managed to get out of the ring of fire. According to the Greek media, the fire is extinguished from the air two helicopters and three aircraft.

One of them reached the island a naval torpedo boat and two other landing craft. There is also a special Mi-26 helicopter that Jordan sent to Greece to fight forest fires.

