Evacuation order issued after propane-laden train derails in Florida

Hangzhou Net release time: 2023-03-01 23:22

CCTV News Client News According to US media reports on February 28 local time, a train derailed in Manatee County, Florida, USA. According to the latest news from the local government, a total of 7 cars derailed, including 2 tank cars carrying more than 30,000 gallons (about 114 cubic meters) of propane. There have been no reports of injuries or chemical spills from the derailment.

The local fire department said it will take time to clear the propane and train tracks inside the tanker.

Local government officials said that an evacuation order will be issued in the area where the incident occurred.

Propane can form an explosive mixture when it meets air, and there is a danger of combustion and explosion when it meets heat source and open flame. Propane can cause asphyxiation when exposed to very high concentrations of propane. In addition, propane is harmful to the environment and can pollute water bodies, soil and the atmosphere.