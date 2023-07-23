Evacuations for the great fires in Rhodes

Loading player

Between Saturday and Sunday, more than 3,500 people were urgently evacuated from homes, hotels, resorts and other tourist facilities on the Greek island of Rhodes, due to the large fires that have been going on for days and which spread across large areas of the island on Saturday. The Greek Minister of Climate Crisis and Civil Protection, Christos Stylianides, said that no injuries have been reported so far. The evacuations took place by land and by sea, where the Coast Guard was helped by several private boats.

Evacuated people were bring elsewhere on the island. Many are found in some ships made available by the Greek authorities, others in a sports hall, in school gymnasiums or in the halls of a congress centre. The areas of the villages of Kiotari, Laerma, Lardos, Asklipio, Gennadi and others have been evacuated: all very popular tourist destinations in this period. Many homes and several hotels were hit and damaged by the fires, but it is still too early to understand how much.

To try to control the fires, 5 helicopters and 173 firefighters have so far intervened. Despite the best efforts, the fires are still spreading, and by dawn Sunday morning the authorities ordered the evacuation of other places. In some cases the evacuations had to take place in a hurry due to the speed with which the fires spread, causing a certain panic among the people, who told the newspapers that they had to flee in a hurry, without warning and without knowing exactly where to go.

The fires, which have been affecting other areas of Greece for days, are favored by the particularly high temperatures of this period and by the gusts of wind, which make them unpredictable due to the speed with which they move. Rhodes is also an island with extensive vegetation, where fires continually find forested areas and agricultural land to burn.

The weather forecast for the next few days says that there will continue to be heat and wind: the fear of the Greek authorities is that in the next few hours and days the fires could get worse, definitively jeopardizing the tourist season, which is fundamental for the island’s economy.

