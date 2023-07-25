Evacuations have also begun in Evia and Corfu due to the fires

Greece continues to be involved in managing the emergency linked to the serious fires which over the weekend led to the evacuation of over 19,000 people from the island of Rhodes, in the Mediterranean Sea, south of Turkey, a very popular tourist destination in this period. The Greek Ministry of Climate Change and Civil Protection said that what is affecting Rhodes is «the largest evacuation due to a fire” in the country. Meanwhile, dozens of fires have begun to break out leading to new evacuation orders in other Greek islands, including Corfu, another popular tourist destination.

Rhodes had begun dealing with severe fires early last week. However, the situation worsened between Saturday and Sunday also due to the strong winds and the intense heat that is affecting the whole Mediterranean area.

Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis, speaking in the Greek parliament, said that the alert will have to remain high in the coming weeks. He added that despite the use of 15 planes and dozens of trucks to put out the fires, the affected areas will continue to grow until the climatic conditions, wind and temperature, favorable to the spread of the fire, change. He also said that those affected will be compensated and that the evacuated tourists are only 10% of those present in Rhodes.

Despite the intervention of the fire brigade, the fires continued to spread in Rhodes, leading the local authorities to evacuate rather quickly several areas in the central-southern part of the island, including Pefki, Lindos and Kalathos. On Sunday, thousands of residents and visitors who were urgently evacuated from homes, hotels and tourist facilities camped out at the island’s airport waiting to be able to board a flight. Others have been placed in gymnasiums and sports halls, in the halls of a congress center or on ships made available by the Greek authorities.

Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mytsotakis, speaking in the Greek parliament, said that in the coming weeks the alert will have to remain high, and that the climate crisis “is already here” and that it will manifest itself everywhere in the Mediterranean with disastrous effects. Despite the use of 15 planes and dozens of trucks to put out the fires, he added that the affected areas will continue to grow until the climatic conditions, wind and temperature, favorable for the spread of the fire, change. He also said that those affected will be compensated and that the evacuated tourists are only 10% of those present in Rhodes.

So far, no deaths or serious injuries have been reported, but the fires have destroyed dozens of buildings and large swathes of vegetation. The government has declared a six-month state of emergency for the part of Rhodes most affected by the fires. At the same time, the Greek Civil Protection is facilitating transport to reception centers, as well as to the airport and ports, to allow the evacuation of tourists.

Due to the emergency, some airlines such as TUI and Jet2 have announced that they have suspended flights to Rhodes for a few days, while EasyJet has suspended holiday packages that include a stay on the island. On Sunday afternoon, the Greek Ministry of Infrastructure and Transport announced that some flights of TUI and Jet2 will be used to bring the evacuated people back to their countries of origin.

Firefighters have been busy managing 82 fires across Greece in recent hours, including 64 that broke out on Sunday alone. In addition to those of Rhodes, the most serious are underway in Evia, the second largest island in the country, which is located northeast of Athens. In Evia, which was devastated by other major fires in August 2021, local authorities evacuated residents of four localities. Also due to a large fire, an evacuation order was also issued in various areas of northern Corfu, which is located in the Ionian Sea, hundreds of kilometers from Rhodes, and is another very popular tourist destination in the summer. Local authorities in Corfu said the fires on the island, which are currently under control, may have been caused by human action, and that their origin is being investigated.

Konstantia Dimoglidou, a spokeswoman for the Greek police, told AFP who have so far been evacuated throughout the country more than 30 thousand people. According to ASTOI Confindustria Viaggi, the association of Italian tour operators belonging to Confindustria, there are around 7-8 thousand tourists among the evacuees Italians (excluding those landed with cruises).

The fires that have been affecting various areas of Greece for days are favored by the particularly high temperatures of this period and by the gusts of wind, which make them unpredictable due to the speed with which they move. For Monday, the national meteorological service forecasts temperatures slightly lower than those of the last few days, with highs around 38 °C: however, the situation could continue to be particularly difficult to manage.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

