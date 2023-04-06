9
And so an American journalist, Evan Gershkovich, was arrested in Russia. Former correspondent of France Media Agencythen editor al Wall Street JournalGershkovich was arrested in Yekaterinburg, 1,500 kilometers east of Moscow. Using both the Foreign Ministry and the Kremlin spokesman, the Russian authorities speak of him as an agent caught in the act of espionage and who now faces twenty years in prison.
