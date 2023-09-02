Evangelical Christian tourism has arrived in Saudi Arabia

Since 2019, the Saudi Arabian government has started issuing tourist visas and opening its borders to more and more foreign visitors. The most unexpected effect of this decision was the arrival of a growing number of people of the Christian religion, especially evangelicals and coming from the United States. Saudi officials had not expected the arrival of the evangelicals: they had geared up to make their country a destination for elite tourism, attracted by the expensive resorts just built on the coast of the Red Sea.

The term evangelical Christians indicates a set of Protestant movements that exist throughout the world: their members are very conservative, militant and influential on political and social issues. The fact is that in Saudi Arabia the public manifestation of the Christian religion, like all others with the exception of Islam, is still prohibited, despite the fact that the law has recently made small steps forward.

The tourism of evangelical Christians is mostly organized through travel agencies Christians and preachers with often controversial ideas. People who sign up are usually retired or have common jobs, such as accountants or pharmacists, vote for the Republican Party, come from states like Florida or Idaho, and have rarely traveled outside of North America. Furthermore, they all share the belief that Mount Sinai is located in Saudi Arabia, not Egypt, where, according to Jewish and Christian scriptures, God revealed the Ten Commandments to Moses.

This belief, denied by the majority of archaeologists and theologians, was theorized by anesthetist Ron Wyatt, who illegally entered Saudi Arabia in the 1980s to conduct his research and was arrested and expelled. During his lifetime, Wyatt claimed to have made nearly 100 Bible-related discoveries, including the location of Noah’s Ark, but his ideas were entertained by only a minority of the evangelical community.

However, in recent years this theory has become increasingly widespread thanks to viral videos on YouTube, also taken up by some commentators of Fox News. On Google Maps you can in fact find two mountains identified as Mount Sinai: that “true” in Egypt e that in Saudi Arabia, added two years ago. Ryan Mauro, author of the documentary most viewed on the topic, he claims that the Saudis are intentionally hiding evidence that the Exodus took place in their country to prevent the area from becoming a place of worship for a religion other than Islam. These journeys, therefore, are not only pilgrimages to the presumed holiest places of the Christian religion, but are perceived almost as “missions” during which the tests of theExodus they could be discovered at any moment.

The duration and price of these tours may vary but the most common they cost around $5,000 (excluding flights) and last about 10 days, including five days spent in the desert in northwest Saudi Arabia, and four in Cairo, the capital of Egypt.

The first part of the journey is dedicated to visiting alleged sacred places, such as the mountain identified by Wyatt as Mount Sinai. Travel agencies specify in the description of these activities the Bible verses in which these places are mentioned: for example, “Stop at the Well of Moses on the shores of the Red Sea (Exodus 2:15)”. As reported by a recent item of the New York TimesSince the guides are often evangelical preachers, groups stop to pray each time they reach a new destination. Some trips also include a stop in a Bedouin camp where tourists watch a camel being milked and eat with their guests. The second part of the trip, in Egypt, is instead similar to many other organized tours: you stay in a hotel and have dinner on a boat on the Nile, you visit the pyramids, museums and bazaars and there are no organized moments of prayer.

The flow of evangelical Christian tourists has also strengthened for another reason. In this area, the one that for them has a religious value, the Saudi government is carrying out the Neom project, an area of ​​26,500 square kilometers, roughly the size of Sicily, which should include luxury residences, the palaces of the royal family and the famous zero-emission futuristic city “The Line”, only 200 meters wide but made up of two parallel skyscrapers 170 kilometers long and 500 meters high: a sort of great wall that should accommodate up to 9 million people in which the neighborhoods develop vertically and with all services five minutes away on foot.

The realization of this project, which should be completed in 2025 despite the enormous accumulated delays, is leading some tourists to anticipate their trip in order to be able to admire the area “while it is still untouched”.

Although this type of tourism was not foreseen, according to some observers the Saudi government would have begun to consider the arrival of evangelical Christians as a new opportunity to continue the process begun some time ago to “clean up” its image vis-à-vis the West: to show therefore less authoritarian and more tolerant, even from a religious point of view.

Saudi Arabia is governed by an absolute Islamic monarchy and its economy is based almost exclusively on the export of its oil resources. Diversifying its economy and improving its reputation abroad is a priority of the government, which for this reason presented “Vision 2030” in 2016: a plan that consists of numerous ambitious projects and reforms, including the opening of borders .

Vision 2030 is promoted by Mohammed bin Salman, prime minister since 2022 and crown prince of King Salman bin Abdulaziz al Saud, his father. In recent years, bin Salman has approved several reforms to try to change the way Saudi Arabia was seen from the outside (the reforms concerned, for example, live concerts, moderate Islam, the reopening of cinemas and the guide for women). However, persecution and systematic repression of opponents and dissidents continued in the country. Mohammed bin Salman is accused, among other things, of instigating many crimes, including the murder of Jamal Khashoggi, a dissident and collaborator of the Washington Post killed in the Saudi consulate in Istanbul in October 2018.