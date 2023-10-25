even 6 euros more per month

Watch out for your next bills, landline customers WindTre. There are two remodulations coming soon with significant increases, one a Decemberthe other a January. This is not an indiscretion, it is already all official, put in black and white in the WindTre informs section of the portal, the “megaphone” of information addressed to customers.

However, it seems that you can’t get both, or you are involved in one or the other. Or maybe in neither of the two, because as often happens there remodeling does not concern all customers. WindTre unfortunately does not go into detail, it does not communicate the name of the plans involved in the increases, but fortunately we will find out if from December or January 2024 we will pay more for the same service reading the October invoice carefully:

Customers affected by the aforementioned change will receive a specific communication in the WINDTRE Telephone Account, issued in October 2023 – as stated in the boxes on the two upcoming remodulations.

HOW MUCH MORE WILL YOU PAY

But how much do the increases for WindTre landline customers amount to? Unfortunately not a little, the remodeling that will take place from December 1st is the heaviest:

dal December 1, 2023 the cost of the service of some WindTre landline offers will increase by 5.99 euros per month (4.91 euros + VAT for customers with a VAT number) from 1 January 2024 the cost of the service of some WindTre fixed network offers will be higher than 2 euros per month (+VAT for customers with a VAT number, i.e. 2.44 euros).

However, there is an important clarification to be made on the first of the two remodulations, the one that will start in December: anyone who pays a fee on the invoice for the modem/router in installments will receive a discount equal to the amount of the increase as long as there are installments on the invoice . In other words, the increase from 5.99 euros per month will only take effect on the invoice following the last installment for the routeruntil then it will be frozen.

A halfway consolation, the operator justifies the increases with “the emerging need to change the positioning of the offer and the need to allow WindTre to continue to provide service levels in line with the growing needs of the market”. In essence: inflation increases costs and for avoid impacts on the quality of the service WindTre has chosen to ask for customers’ contribution.

HOW TO WITHDRAW WITHOUT PENALTIES OR COSTS

As required by law, the customer who does not want to accept the unilateral modification of the contract (aka, remodulation) has the right to withdraw from WindTre services or to switch to another operator without penalties or deactivation costs within 60 days of receiving the communication, therefore in both cases by 31 December 2023. Here’s how to move:

you must send a communication with the reason for withdrawal “Modification of contractual conditions” via one of the following channels: registered letter with return receipt to the address Wind Tre SpA – Cancellation Service – CD MILAN RECAPITO BAGGIO Post Office Box 159 20152 MILAN MI; PEC to the address servizioclienti159@pec.windtre.it; call 159 to acquire the request, they will ask you to verify your identity; at WindTre sales points; via the windtre.it website by filling out the appropriate form in the section Useful mobile modules

if you decide to switch to another operator while keeping your number, in addition to the above communication, you must make the request to switch to the other operator by 31 December 2023; if the line is associated with a contract for the installment purchase of a current product (smartphone, tablet, etc.) in the notice of withdrawal (before the withdrawal and before switching to another operator) you can decide whether to pay the remaining installments even in a single solution upon explicit request.

For anything not expressly reported, we invite you to consult the official website (link in SOURCE) and possibly ask for further clarifications from customer service 159 or in the store.

