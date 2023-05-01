Even black blocks from Italy and the United Kingdom in clashes in Paris, 40 arrested

Listen to the audio version of the article

At least 40 people were arrested by the police in Paris due to the clashes that broke out during the May Day demonstration in a situation of high tension due to the pension reform wanted by President Emmanuel Macron. According to what was reported by some sources to BfmTv, some ‘black blocks’ from Italy and the United Kingdom would also join the ranks of the most violent demonstrators.

Darmanin, violent thugs want to kill policemen

“While the vast majority of protesters were obviously pacifist, in Paris, Lyon and Nantes in particular, the police are facing extremely violent thugs who have come with one goal: to kill policemen and attack other people’s property. Over 60 arrests right now. A policeman was seriously injured, burned following the throwing of a Molotov cocktail. This violence must be condemned unreservedly.” French Interior Minister Gerard Darmanin wrote on Twitter.

For the CGT, the main French trade union, the participants in the traditional demonstration on May 1, which started in the middle of the day from place de la République in Paris, numbered around 550,000, which rises to 2.3 million considering the total number of demonstrations held in all of France.

Environmental raid on the Vuitton foundation

The day of tensions in the capital was also marked by a blitz by Extinction Rebellion activists at the Louis Vuitton foundation, where they daubed the facade of the building with paint using fire extinguishers. An action – they explained on social media – “against the rich” and in solidarity with workers on May Day.

According to the latest bulletin provided by the police, another 140 people (but the provisional toll is set to increase) were arrested in the rest of France, again in connection with clashes that accompanied the May 1st demonstrations. In particular, the riots took place in Nantes, Lyon and Marseille.