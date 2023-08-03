Home » Even electric scooters will have to be insured: the government changes the rules for motor liability
Even electric scooters will have to be insured: the government changes the rules for motor liability

Also electric scooters must be insured. The cabinet has preliminarily approved, on a proposal from the Ministry of Enterprise and Made in Italy, the draft legislative decree which transposes a European directive on RC Car. Thus the measure makes some changes to the Highway Code and to that of private insurance, specifically defining the cases in which there is an obligation to insurance coverage.

To ensure greater transparency, the so-called ‘estimater’ tool is being strengthened, which allows consumers to compare prices free of charge pricesthe rates and contractual conditions of insurance companies and can be consulted on the websites of IVASS and the Ministry of Enterprise and Made in Italy.

As regards the obligation to have insurance coverage, this is extended to vehicles regardless of the terrain on which they are used, whether they are stationary or moving, whether they circulate in areas whose access is subject to restrictions (for example vehicles which in the airports transport passengers from the gate to the aircraft). Furthermore, there is a specific obligation for light electric vehicles, including scooters.

Some are also included in the measure exceptions. In particular, the obligation to have insurance coverage is excluded for vehicles unsuitable for use as a means of transport, for vehicles withdrawn from circulation (intended for scrapping or subject to administrative detention, confiscation or seizure), for vehicles are voluntarily suspended from circulation (for seasonal use). The novelty is represented by the voluntary suspension of the insurance by the insured. In this way a possibility is codified which until now was left to the free choice of the insurance company. The suspension term can be extended several times and cannot last longer than nine months, compared to one year.

