Even one hundred Brescians in St. Peter’s Square to remember Blessed Armida Barelli

There were also about one hundred Brescians among the 12,000 members of the Italian Catholic Action and students and teachers of theCatholic University of Sacred Heart who this morning attended the audience with Pope Francis in St. Peter’s Square, and then the mass, on the occasion of the first anniversary of the beatification of Armida Barelli.

The citizens of Brescia joined the thousands of representatives of Catholic realities, from all over Italy, to remember together with Rome the blessed who helped found the Women’s Youth of Catholic Action and the Catholic University together with Father Agostino Gemelli. Armida Barelli has been blessed since April 30, 2022.

The party to remember her already started at 8 this morning. At 10 the animation led by the journalists of Tv2000 began, followed by a moment of prayer with the reflection of Monsignor Claudio Giuliodori, general ecclesiastical assistant of the Italian Catholic Action and of the Catholic University of the Sacred Heart, who introduced thearrival of Pope Francis. At the end of the meeting with the Pope, again in St. Peter’s Square, Monsignor Mario Delpini, archbishop of Milan and president of the Giuseppe Toniolo Institute for Higher Studies, presided over the Eucharistic celebration.