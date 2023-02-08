Turkey and Syria suffered a series of 7.8-7.5-magnitude strong earthquakes, and the number of victims exceeded 3,000; a balloon ruined Xi Jinping’s years of hard work, the military ghosts were everywhere, and the game between China and the United States was fierce; the virus attacked, many CCP generals died of illness, and the army panicked. (Cartooned by NTDTV)
[The Epoch Times, February 07, 2023](NTD Evening News, full version, February 6) Turkey and Syria were hit by a 7.8-magnitude 7.5-magnitude earthquake in succession, killing more than 3,000 people; , the game between China and the United States is heating up; the virus stormed, many generals of the CCP died of illness, and the military panicked;
Editor in charge: Xia Song