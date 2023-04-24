Evening of Friends, Ramon eliminated from the sixth episode: “The game goes on”

Ramon exits the program, but goes bankrupt. The young Milanese artist will join the corps de ballet of the ‘Complexions Contemporary Ballet‘, the prestigious contemporary dance company in New York. “Ramon you will be the welcome to our company”, the co-founder tells him Desmond Richardson on video, ready to sign him a six month employment contract in view of the summer tour in Italy. It is the surprise that sweetens the bitterness of the elimination of Ramón Agnelli from Amici’s Evening, a moment full of tension that arrived after a difficult ballot with Cricca on the finale of the sixth episode aired Saturday 22nd April. And, before leaving the program, Ramon says goodbye to the seven guys left in the race: “I love you so much, the game goes on: you must be happy to be here to continue doing what we love. And that we will continue to do outside as well”.

Two friends in the final ballot: Ramon and Cricca

“It’s a sorry: what shall we say after last week?”, breaks the ice Maria De Filippi in connection with the house. “Ramon is the one who has been closest to me of all. He is very available, despite his need a lot,” he says Giovanni Cricca speaking of his friend, again an opponent in the final ballot as happened in episode from last week. “Don’t be one against the world, Ramon. It’s like you were reborn coming here, remember that out of here I am”. “Cricca is a person that I discovered, he was really indispensable for me here because in his way there was”, echoes Ramon. “And this thing about feeling alone – continues the 21-year-old, who has lost his mother in 2013 due to a bad illness – he never let me weigh it. He has always been there to give me his hand, advising me, listening to me, getting angry with me. He’s a very unique guy. Out of here I hope to continue this great friendship. He is a person who makes me feel good. Happiness is the most beautiful thing and here I understood it”.

Final duel for elimination

It is the highlight of the episode, the tension skyrockets. The judges vote on the three nominees for elimination: Matthias is saved who immediately returns to the game. Clique and Ramon go to the ballot for the final elimination. Cricca challenges Ramon with ‘I was looking for love’ by Emma Marrone, the dancer defends himself with a romantic performance to the tune of Jovanotti (Pockets full of stones). The judges vote and we all return to the house to await the implacable verdict. Here’s what happened during the April 22 episode.

The curtain rises: the sixth episode begins

“Start bomb” with the performance of the three jurors, who open the sixth episode of Friends with a bang. Michele Bravi conquers the audience with his beautiful voice, Giuseppe Giofrè stretches everyone dancing bare-chested and Cristiano Malgioglio ‘finishes the job’ in a disturbing version with a black lace mask over his eyes and fiery red ostrich feathers framing his face. Among the guests of the evening, he returns Henry Brignano (already seen in the second episode) with the parody of Maria De Filippi and Malgioglio – “But what did that Sicilian professor you would have written for Mina know” – and the final dedication to her teacher Gigi Proietti, with a phrase from the great late actor: “Choose the most difficult road, possibly uphill. Because it is from above that you can enjoy the best panorama”. He closes Gaia with her latest single ‘Ecstasy’: simply crazy. The judging panel Tim awards the approval award to Angelina.

The challenges for the ballot

Aaron engages in Bob Marley’s reggae to the melody of ‘Could You Be Loved’. Ramon he launches into the classic, his strong point, on the notes of ‘Love me Alfredo’ sung by Maria Callas. But he trips and nearly loses his balance, an uncertainty that does not go unnoticed and sends Ramon to the final ballot. Mattia loses to Wax and is the second provisional eliminated of the evening: he goes to the final ballot against Ramon. The third challenger is Cliquetorn apart by Angelina and her song ‘We think about it tomorrow’.

The gauntlet

The gauntlet of the evening is launched by CuccaLo a Isobelcalled to play the again card of sensuality against Maddalena (challenge already seen in third installment). And they go without fail. “Maddalena is more female”, Malgioglio insists. Smorza Bravi – “Isobel was more sensual in the silhouette” – sinks Gioffrè with the decisive point for Maddalena.

First run

“We want redeem those who have been naughty”, announces Arisa who calls the team into play for the first run DeerCele (Rudy Zerbi and Alessandro Celentano). Isobel performs a difficult danced interpretation of ‘Bang bang’ – “playing with her feet” a mix between flamenco and tiptap, as Alessandra Celentano pointed out – even if a bit cold and detached. “Isobel you amaze me every week”, he comments Joseph Giofrè. And Cele immediately pursues: “She’s the only one!”. Between the autotune and the usual bands, very few to tell the truth, Wax he replies with an “unprecedented delicacy” in his version of ‘I don’t want the moon’. Vince Isobel. I TodArisa (Raimondo Todaro and Arisa) we try again with Wax who sings ‘I’ll get you a rose’ vs Ramon, on tiptoe with a jazzy version of ‘That’sAmore’. Todaro attacks, Celentano replies: “The technique must be there, not like you who are only movement”. Malgioglio says he is “impressed” by Wax: “Hearing a little boy singing a song on violence against women it’s incredible, women should be pampered as if they were rose petals. I’d give you ten.” AND Wax vince with the support of Michele Bravi. After a draw, the two teams go to the playoff. The TodArisa play the card of Mattiawhich rages on the soundtrack of Footloose, against Ramon holding stick and wearing bowler hat to dance ‘The heart of every girl’ by Elton John. The tension rises between Celentano and Malgioglio, who definitively pass to each other by the Lei. “Ramon, why don’t you shock us with something extraordinary? You are very good, but you have to upset the people who are at home ”, asks Malgioglio. And immediately the fight with the teacher Celentano starts: “I want all excellences like Ramon! Mattia only takes home the choreography”. Ramon loses and the first heat is awarded to the team of TodArisa 3-2 against ZerbyCele.

Second run

“Angelina is never afraid of anything and tonight he performs with Kiss by Prince,” says Lorella. And Mango’s young daughter – favorite for the final victory of Amici – splits, safe and centered, the first performance of the new round. “Angelina is good – says Michele Bravi – every time I listen to her I see myself elbowing in the front row at her concerts”. Does not break through the performance of the dancer Mattiadespite the energy of ‘Candyman’ sung by Cristina Anguillera: the point goes to Angelina. Magnetic Wax in the second game with Celentano’s ‘Prisencolinensinainciusol’. And wins on one Madeleine in black Sirtaki pitch voile. He can’t handle the Greek vibe of the blonde dancer: “Poor sirtaki, it was a taranta”, Celentano and Malgioglio thunder in unison, for once in agreement. Third ball raised by CuccaLo with Click (Make noise) against Mattia (Taki Taki). “Mattia you look like the bullfighter Dominguin in the arena”, comments Malgioglio. But the point goes to Mattia. The second heat ends with the victory of the team Cuccarini-Emanuel Lo: 2-1 against the TodArisa.

Third run

The third round is played between the CuccaLo and the ZerbyCele. After the gauntlet won by Maddalena against Isobel, the grit of Wax (Be the one) and the light-hearted radiance of Click (One like you). The derby of singers ends with a point collected by Aarono. One all, ball in the centre. He comes forward Angelina singing Psalm ‘Monday’, Isobel he replies in a dance step on Fiorella Mannoia’s piece, ‘Sia benedetta’. Maria scores a surprise low blow: Isobel’s childhood photos – with mum and dad living far away, in Australia – on a blow-up size. AND Isobel cries. Then she gets up and dances in a mix of grit and emotion. And the challenge between Angelina and Isobel, the two most popular competitors in view of the final on May 14th, is won by the Australian dancer. The team on the podium ZerbyCele con 2-1 about the CuccaLos.

Who stays in the race

I am seven contestants who will compete again in the next episode of Amici, the seventh stage of the evening which will be broadcast on Saturday 30 March. The CuccaLos have the advantage, they are the only ones who can count on three artists. All teams and boys left in the race: • Team Lorella Cuccarini and Emanuel Lo: Madeleine Svevi was born (ballerina), Giovanni Click (singer) e Angelina Mango (singer) • Team Rudy Zerbi and Alessandra Celentano: Isobel Fetiye Kinnear (ballerina) e Aaron Edoardo Boeri (singer). • Arisa and Raimondo Todaro team: Mattia Zenzola (dancer) e Wax Matteo Lucido (singer).