Everest 70 years: Father’s first success and today’s climbing craze – BBC News 中文

Tenzing Norgay (39) and Edmund Hillary (33) took this photo shortly after they summited Mount Everest on May 29, 1953.

“I think they were true pioneers and explorers who paved the way for uncharted territory. It is because of these two and their team that we can do many things today.” Jamlin Tenzing Norgay ( Jamling Tenzing Norgay said.

He was referring to May 29, 70 years ago, when his father became the world‘s first person to summit the world‘s highest mountain.

Tenzing Norgay climbed Mount Everest on the Nepal-China border, accompanied by New Zealand beekeeper Edmund Hillary.

The sons of two climbers, Jamling Tenzing Norgay and Peter Hillary, grew up listening to his father’s heroic stories. Both followed in their father’s footsteps to conquer Mount Everest.

On the anniversary of the historic climb, they proudly told the BBC about their father’s brilliance.

summit pioneer

Jamlin with his father and younger brother in the mid-1970s.

"They went up as ordinary people and came back as world heroes. It didn't change them. They were all the same simple and humble people. Both spent the rest of their lives giving back to the people of the Himalayas," Jamlin said proudly.

“Every time someone does something that has never been done before, it sends a signal to others that you can too. On the 70th anniversary (of the first summit of Mount Everest), let’s celebrate this achievement.”

The 1953 summit certainly set a precedent that many will follow: More than 500 people reached the summit of the 8,849-meter-high Mount Everest in the first ten days of this year’s climbing season.

Advances in technology, logistics and communications made this possible, but Tenzing Norgay and Edmund Hillary achieved the feat without modern equipment such as GPS or satellite phones.

It took three days before news of their success reached London.

In the 30 years leading up to this summit, the pair had made multiple unsuccessful expeditions.

Among them, Tenzing Norgay participated in six summit attempts in 20 years, including the near failure in 1952.

“When my father was a boy raising yaks, he used to wonder why no birds could fly over that mountain,” Jamlin recalls.

“He was inspired by the prophecy of the lama (a senior Buddhist monk) who said Buddhists would reach the top first.”

Famous 15 minutes

Edmund Hillary (center) and Peter (right) have long-standing relationships with Sherpa climbers like Mingma Tsering.

"He always knew he wanted to be ahead. He was ambitious," Peter told the BBC's Witness History programme.

“He always knew he wanted to be ahead. He was ambitious,” Peter told the BBC’s Witness History programme.

“One of the things I remember most is when he described how he climbed through the snow and ice to the South Peak.”

“He said he was at the front, cutting out the steps, and a huge cloud of snow and ice cascaded down the steep slope and into Tibet.”

They kept going despite the bad weather. Peter said that if it was another peak, his father might give up and come back another day. He believed there was an inner voice telling his father to keep going.

They were deprived of oxygen by the time they reached the summit. After about 15 minutes on top of the world, they came down.

iconic image

Photo of Tenzing on Mount Everest, taken by Edmund Hillary.

Tenzin buried some sweets and biscuits in the snow as Buddhist offerings.

Edmund Hillary took several photos showing Tenzing waving flags representing Britain, Nepal, the United Nations and India.

But there are no pictures of Hillary at the top.

“Dad joked that, as far as he knew, Tenzing had never used a camera—he didn’t think that was the place to start,” recalls Peter.

Decades later, when Peter and Jamlin climbed Mount Everest, they both became more aware of the uncharted territory their father had traversed.

“The first time I climbed was in 1990. I just kept thinking about my dad. When I walked up to the Hillary Step, I saw what my dad had seen. I had the same experience. It was very emotional ,” Peter told the BBC.

Jamlin “reached the summit” in 1996 for religious and personal reasons.

He and his father are both Sherpas, an ethnic group from Tibet known for their mountaineering skills and who have a deep spiritual connection to the Himalayas.

“It was more of a pilgrimage for me. I wanted to reconnect with my religion and my practices and understand what my father went through.”

overcrowded

In 2001, climbers lined up to scale a slope on Mount Everest.

With so many people summiting Everest every year, Peter and Jamlin don’t enjoy the same public adoration as their father.

Kami Rita smashed his own record on Tuesday as he climbed to the top for the 28th time, just a week after his own.

But he says he won’t be retiring anytime soon, likely because his rival Sherpa Pasang Dawa is not far behind with 26 summits and counting.

Lakpa Sherpa holds the record for a female climber, reaching the summit for the 10th time last year. None of them are household names.

“Compared to my father’s time, climbing is much easier now. Technology helps a lot. After reaching the summit, some people take a helicopter from Camp 2 to Kathmandu. All the routes are set, oxygen and other equipment. They are all carried by Sherpas,” Jamlin continued.

“There is no thrill of adventure. It has become a photographic event. Mountains are not climbed because they like to climb.”

Peter partly agrees with this view. “We have a lot of ropes from base camp to the summit, ladders across the chasms, and teams of Sherpas in the camp with hot tea. You can be rescued safely by helicopter at 6,300 to 6,500 meters.”

“But the mountain is the same. It’s a challenging mountain.”

This statement is more conservative. Over the past 100 years, more than 300 climbers have died. This season alone, the death toll reached 11.

“The mountain teaches you to respect nature,” Camlin said. “We’re just travelers on this planet.”