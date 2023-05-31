Everest is an open-air landfill: in a video the expanse of waste left by the passage of mountaineers

A real expanse of waste: gas cylinders, tents, water bottles and plastic waste of all kinds. The video, which went viral on social media, was shot by a mountaineer a few days ago at camp 4 of theEverest, which looks like a giant open-air dump. The images turn the spotlight back on the situation in the mountain range Himalayawhere the passage of mountaineers often leaves behind piles of rubbish

video @Tenzi Sherpa

