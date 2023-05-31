Everest is an open-air landfill: in a video the expanse of waste left by the passage of mountaineers

8
A real expanse of waste: gas cylinders, tents, water bottles and plastic waste of all kinds. The video, which went viral on social media, was shot by a mountaineer a few days ago at camp 4 of theEverest, which looks like a giant open-air dump. The images turn the spotlight back on the situation in the mountain range Himalayawhere the passage of mountaineers often leaves behind piles of rubbish
video @Tenzi Sherpa
The article Everest is an open-air landfill: in a video the waste expanse left by the passage of mountaineers comes from Il Fatto Quotidiano.
See also Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro has been to Brazil for the first time since former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro banned him from entering the country in 2019