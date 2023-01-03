Home World Evergreen Airline “collective vacation” Zhang Shanzheng: The city government intervenes in coordination | Aviation | The Epoch Times
[The Epoch Times, January 02, 2023](Reported by Epoch Times reporter Xu Naiyi, Taiwan Taoyuan) Evergreen Shipping’s year-end bonus is more than 45 months, EVA Air’s is for 3 months, and EVA Air’s employees are dissatisfied with their year-end bonus for only 1 month , thinking that the company is “big and small”, and on New Year’s Day, it adopted a collective leave mode to “protest”, causing luggage to burst into chaos on the flight, causing dissatisfaction and inconvenience to passengers. When questioned by the media on the 2nd, Taoyuan Mayor Zhang Shanzheng pointed out that the city government certainly encourages dialogue between labor and management.

On New Year’s Day, EVA Air Service took collective leave to “protest”, causing the flight to be overwhelmed with luggage and causing chaos. (Provided by the Evergreen Aviation Crew Union)

During the New Year’s Day holiday, EVA flight crews took collective vacations, which affected luggage handling work and some flights, and more than 80 flights were delayed. EVA Air urgently dispatched manpower for support. The Taoyuan Aviation Service Enterprise Labor Union believes that there is a certain threshold for the content of flight service work. You must be familiar with putting things in the right place and how to enter the cabin. You may also need to drive a tow truck. General cleaning staff may handle it. unfamiliar. Evergreen reported that it was looking for temporary workers to replace it and offered an hourly salary of 300 yuan. The daily salary may be higher than that of full-time air crew, and it may also accelerate the deterioration of the relationship between employees and the company.

The Labor Bureau of Taoyuan City stated that Taoyuan is the capital of the country. During the epidemic, the laborers in the aviation industry were greatly impacted. The salary income of employees cannot be compared with the level before the epidemic. It calls on all aviation industry operators to face up to the hard work of employees during the epidemic and share with the company. The perseverance to face the difficulties and the reasonable year-end payment. Only by giving economic rewards in a timely manner can employees be encouraged to work hard and create a win-win situation with employees. ◇

Editor in charge: Li Yue

