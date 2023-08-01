Everspace 2, Limbo, Broforce Forever and more are coming

Microsoft announced the titles today arriving in Game Pass in the next two weeks, confirming the already announced Everspace 2 to which they are added Limbo, Broforce Forever and other.

Below is the list of titles arrived or arriving for Console, Cloud e PC:

Celeste (Cloud, Console and PC) – available today

A Short Hike (Cloud, Console, PC) – August 3rd

Broforce Forever (Cloud, Console and PC) – August 8

Limbo (Cloud, Console and PC) – August 9

Airborne Kingdom (Cloud, Console and PC) – August 10

Everspace 2 (Cloud e Xbox Series X|S) – 15 agosto

We remind you that Xbox Game Pass is a subscription service which, at the cost of 10.99 euros per month, allows you to play freely and without limitations to all the titles included in the service, with new games being added every month.

