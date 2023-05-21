Home » Every guy cheated on Milena Ćeranić | Entertainment
World

Every guy cheated on Milena Ćeranić | Entertainment

by admin
Every guy cheated on Milena Ćeranić | Entertainment

Milena Ćeranić speaks openly about her private life and does not hide that she was unlucky in love with additional partners.

Source: Instagram/CeranicMilena

“Some things I’d rather not know. I’m not going to waste my energy on those things. I got over children’s games a long time ago and I’m absolutely not interested. She who would try to put her foot on me, let her put it on herself“, said Milena, then she also spoke about her emotional life.

Every guy cheated on me. I don’t really care, I’m not interested. It’s easier for them to be with someone they don’t like. A guy cheated on me with a girl from my neighborhood, she was close to a very good friend of mine. I showed my level of maturity and theirs“, said Milena and revealed whether she is emotionally fulfilled today: “I always have some gold. I hardly have any gold, but that doesn’t mean anything, it doesn’t mean I’m in a relationship. Something has to motivate you“.

See also  Who will win the elections in Finland?

See also what she told Kurir about a painful topic from the past:


01:28

THEY TURNED THEIR BACK TO ME, I HAD SERIOUS PROBLEMS! Milena Ćeranić spoke about a PAINFUL topic: It was a retreat to the BOTTOM!
Source: Kurir television

Source: Kurir television

(MONDO/Pink.rs)

A world of celebrities at your fingertips. All hot topics, current events and the hottest gossip in one place. Join the Viber community THE LIFE OF THE FAMOUS and be updated every day!

You may also like

a gameplay trailer and new details from the...

The Catholic Church of Illinois is accused of...

Scowl’s hardcore will arrive in Madrid and Barcelona...

Donald Trump, the start of the trial set...

What’s the Story? Dr. Lina Qasem-Hassan on Israeli...

Emma falls to Hyenas, Belén Rodriguez runs to...

DeSantis will launch the US presidential candidacy together...

Frontier Developments annuncia F1 Manager 2023

Usa, the young man who crashed into the...

The Spanish Wave brings the Spanish scene to...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy