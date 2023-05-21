Every guy cheated on Milena Ćeranić | Entertainment

Milena Ćeranić speaks openly about her private life and does not hide that she was unlucky in love with additional partners.

Source: Instagram/CeranicMilena

“Some things I’d rather not know. I’m not going to waste my energy on those things. I got over children’s games a long time ago and I’m absolutely not interested. She who would try to put her foot on me, let her put it on herself“, said Milena, then she also spoke about her emotional life.

“Every guy cheated on me. I don’t really care, I’m not interested. It’s easier for them to be with someone they don’t like. A guy cheated on me with a girl from my neighborhood, she was close to a very good friend of mine. I showed my level of maturity and theirs“, said Milena and revealed whether she is emotionally fulfilled today: “I always have some gold. I hardly have any gold, but that doesn’t mean anything, it doesn’t mean I’m in a relationship. Something has to motivate you“.

See also what she told Kurir about a painful topic from the past:



01:28 THEY TURNED THEIR BACK TO ME, I HAD SERIOUS PROBLEMS! Milena Ćeranić spoke about a PAINFUL topic: It was a retreat to the BOTTOM! Source: Kurir television Source: Kurir television

(MONDO/Pink.rs)

A world of celebrities at your fingertips. All hot topics, current events and the hottest gossip in one place. Join the Viber community THE LIFE OF THE FAMOUS and be updated every day!