by mondopalermo.it – ​​1 minute ago

Mondello beach was invaded by a crowd of swimmers who spent the beautiful sunny day on the beach thanks to practically summer temperatures. And here the umbrellas opened up along the coast with Palermitans and tourists who were able to enjoy the clear and crystalline waters of the gulf. Here are the images taken this morning… Look!

Disclaimer – The post entitled: “Everyone at the beach, umbrellas open and Mondello beach stormed on the first Sunday of June – THE VIDEO appeared 1 minute ago on the online newspaper mondopalermo.it”.