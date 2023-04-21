Everything But The Girl, crítica de su disco Fuse (2023)

I told Ben Watt that I understood they would never come back. That 25 years moving from first-time indie to electronic pop, going through bossa nova, orchestral pop, jazzy effluvia and drum’n’bass, among a few other things, already meant closing a whole circle. He told me that he understood. What’s more: that he was the first person who clearly insinuated that his return was not necessary. And that he was tired of being asked to record again with Tracey Thorn. It was in an interview, three years ago. You will forgive me for the apparent egotrip, because 36 months have passed and I think that right now we can say that both he and (especially) I were more than wrong. Time misrepresents us, surprises us, disconcerts us. It leaves us offside. And I celebrate it. Whether it’s because the damn pandemic made us all recalibrate our priorities, whether it’s because things look different when you’re past sixty and think you don’t have that much time left, or because their offspring are long past adolescence. and they fly free: Everything But The Girl they are here again. And the only thing that drives me not to give this album a ten and leave it (alone) at a nine is that I consider it advisable that the months go by to have a better perspective. Because right now it is not easy to notice even a nanosecond of waste in it.

You might think that the 2023 EBTGs pick up right where they left off in 1999. But that's not exactly the case either. They're closer than Tracey Thorn used to lately, true, because Ben Watt, despite being the first to dive into the club scene (he ran his own, Lazy Dog), had long since returned to the mists of folk rock and the jazzy, pseudo-prog flings that seduced him as a teenager. But so far in the 21st century there is a whole school of electronic pop that combines melancholy and euphoria, despondency and a certain longing for hope while burning soles on the dance floor. Broken hearts with swaying hips. And it would have been a shame if our favorite couple hadn't come back to claim their paternity over such an endless saga of sad bangers. If you ever wonder why it is legal and even advisable to dance with tears in your eyes, be sure to listen to this record. In him is everything.

Unlike other recent returns whose advances are above the rest of the tracks (I am thinking of the latest from Depeche Mode, a global notable compared to the undisputed outstanding that was “Ghosts Again”), here we already knew the first three songs but they are not necessarily better than the other seven. the danceables “Caution To The Wind” y “Nothing Left To Lose”as well as the electronic soul of “Run a Red Light”, We’ve already been warned that Tracey’s throat sounded more wrinkled with age. With a plus of maturity. But she also alerted us to a sound update from her. You no longer have any doubt when you listen “When You Mess Up”, magnificent torch song in which his voice sounds disfigured (an autotune, a vocoder, whatever), but he convinces you again that he would be able to read you the shopping list he has written to go to his nearest Tesco and would make cry Are the Everything But The Girl always, but they are also ones that can only sound exactly like that in the 21st century. You can tell they haven’t deactivated their radar in all that time. Who have not stopped listening to (new) music.